Mac means business with next-generation performance and all-day battery life

Apple’s latest Macs deliver next-generation performance, all-day battery, and unrivalled security – making them the perfect business laptops.

Their superior quality is thanks to Apple’s M2 processor, which delivers more performance with a lower energy draw than competing chips.

You experience the performance of Apple’s M2 processor from the moment you switch on a next-generation Mac, as it boots up in seconds and is instantly ready to tackle every task you throw at it.

This is also true when you run many apps at the same time, as Apple has prioritised multitasking excellence when developing its M2 chip.

Even with tens of Safari tabs open, Salesforce running to review leads, Slack open to communicate with coworkers, and a PowerPoint presentation up as you prepare for your next meeting – your latest-generation Mac handles everything without skipping a beat.

The M2 processor can easily handle the most intensive applications like video editing tools and programming software, too, and this combination of excellent multi-tasking and single-application performance makes the latest-generation Macs the ultimate business workhorses in every situation.

All-day battery

Whether you’re crunching numbers on a long-distance flight, or multitasking on the go, your new Mac’s battery will last all day.

Apple has achieved its all-day battery power guarantee thanks – once again – to the M2 chip, which has been designed to draw as little energy as possible without affecting performance.

This is an art in which Apple continues to dominate the market and is a favourite feature of many Mac users – as is the fast-charging capabilities of these laptops.

With this technology, you can power your Mac’s battery up to 50% in only 30 minutes – which is of particular benefit in South Africa between load-shedding periods.

Apple also prioritises only using the best batteries in its Mac laptops. These batteries are optimised for the Mac hardware as well as Apple’s MacOS operating system – ensuring all-day power in every scenario.

MacOS

This is complemented by the brilliantly-designed MacOS, the ultimate operating system for business users.

Not only does it offer unrivalled energy efficiency, but it also provides an intuitive interface and extensive support for all your important applications.

These applications include all of the most popular business productivity tools – including the ubiquitous Microsoft Office suite.

This combination of features will ensure your employees are more productive, which in turn will make your business more money.

The benefits for your business do not stop there, as the MacOS ecosystem also provides significant management and security value.

Included in this is easy monitoring of your Mac fleet for your IT team to facilitate remote security and feature updates – all of which are free on Apple devices.

This takes the pressure off of your employees’ hands when it comes to ensuring their devices are up-to-date.

Apple’s MacOS is also well known to be much more secure than its competitors, meaning it is less likely that your important business data will be compromised when running on a Mac.

It is, therefore, a no-brainer to take advantage of the superior Mac ecosystem – and the barrier to entry has never been lower.

Apple’s migrations assistant makes switching from Windows to Mac seamless, and with support for all of your productivity apps, MacOS is the clear winner for business productivity.

Equip your team with Apple products

