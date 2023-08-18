Fast, affordable, effortless: Elevate your internet experience with LTE

In the constantly changing landscape of digital connectivity, there’s a need for solutions that bridge the gap between performance, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability.

Axxess offers choices with a wide range of LTE packages, ensuring you can select a service for your needs.

LTE is notable for its affordability, providing users with a balance between high-speed data, reasonable costs, and easy installation.

Experience the cost-effective flexibility of LTE with Axxess, where you’ll enjoy the added benefit of hassle-free setup with no complicated installation procedures or delays.

Your choice of LTE options:

Telkom LTE

With Telkom LTE, you get affordable, easy LTE connectivity without any fixed line installation needed.

It’s quick to set up as you don’t wait around for an installation – as soon as your LTE router is delivered and your service is activated, you’ll have Internet connectivity.

And with their vast network coverage, your SIM will not get GEO Locked to the closest tower, meaning you can get coverage almost everywhere – giving you the flexibility to roam and stay entertained with no limits.

You can choose to use any LTE-compatible router, meaning you can get Telkom LTE with a discounted router or as a SIM-only service you select.

This is the third year that Telkom has selected Axxess as the Top biller in South Africa, a testament to the trustworthiness and reliability of this service.

MTN Fixed LTE

With Fixed LTE, you get LTE connectivity for your home and home office that is simple and easy, self-installed and affordable without any fixed line installation needed.

MTN offers one of the broadest available networks in South Africa, with super-fast speeds of up to 300Mbps* in ideal Fixed LTE network and coverage conditions with compatible hardware.

And if you pair your Fixed LTE service with a CAT6 router from Axxess, you get a fantastic discount and ensure the best possible experience at the best speeds.

Easy Installation

With an easy installation process, you can have your LTE up and running in no time. There are no lengthy setup procedures and installations, only seamless connectivity from the moment you receive your sim plus device.

Affordable pricing and a fantastic device: A Winning Combination

If you’re seeking an all-inclusive solution, Axxess offers LTE deals bundled with a state-of-the-art LTE router.

Get up to R700 in savings – when you combine your Fixed LTE service with a router.

If you need a budget-friendly option that allows you to connect wherever you go, you can get an LTE-compatible device starting at only R499 when bundled with your Telkom LTE service.

With affordable pricing, easy installation, and discounted routers, there has never been a better time to get LTE and join the Axxess family.

Visit the Axxess website now to explore their LTE packages and find the perfect plan for your digital lifestyle.