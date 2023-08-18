Mazda – The car brand that offers reliability, safety, and luxury

Mazda is your best choice if you want premium features and performance in a vehicle from an industry-leading car brand at an excellent price.

This is thanks to the long list of equipment and finishes that come standard in Mazda’s vehicles – often considered to be extras by many other manufacturers.

Mazda offers these features because it believes no one should have to compromise on an excellent driving experience.

This aligns with its Jinba Ittai philosophy, which refers to the oneness drivers should have with their vehicles.

The result is that every Mazda delivers an unmatched driving experience in its segment.

Excellent value

Mazda’s goal of providing the ultimate driving experience is matched by its mission to offer exceptional value.

Many new vehicles sold by Mazda in South Africa start at under R500,000 – including SUVs like the CX-5, which is priced at R470,000 and delivers many premium features as standard.

These features include:

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA).

Blind spot monitoring

Driver attention alerts to reduce accidents caused by driver fatigue.

Adaptive LED headlamps

Multifunction steering wheel

8-inch display screen with MZD Connect system

Reverse camera

Dual-zone climate control

Likewise, the Mazda CX-3 is a small SUV that is available for R370,000 in South Africa and delivers premium features such as:

Cruise control

Multifunction steering wheel

Power-folding mirrors

ABS with emergency brake assist

Pedestrian brake function

Hill launch assist

Electronic parking brake

Six airbags

Pay for what you use

Mazda can deliver these features and keep its pricing competitive thanks to how particular it is about the technologies it includes in its vehicles.

Its decision-making process is simple: If a feature delivers tangible value to the driver, it is included. If a feature won’t provide lasting value, it is ignored.

In its exciting new Mazda CX-60 SUV, for example, Mazda decided not to include a turbocharger – as it believes this hardware significantly reduces the reliability of a vehicle.

Instead, it focused on engineering ways to deliver comparable performance in a naturally-aspirated engine.

The result was hugely successful and Mazda CX-60 drivers now have increased confidence that their vehicles will keep running perfectly for many years to come without compromising on the performance and driving experience.

The Mazda promise

Mazda’s focus on going above and beyond is equally evident in its excellent aftermarket support.

This is clear to see with the CX-60’s standard 5-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, service plan, and roadside assistance – complemented by Mazda’s nationwide network of dealers and service centres across South Africa.

Mazda offers this impressive support because it knows its vehicles are of excellent quality, reliability, and resale value, and are built to last for far longer than their competitors.

