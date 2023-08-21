New portable power stations from Gizzu launched in South Africa – Get yours now

Gizzu has launched its 2nd-gen portable power stations, helping South Africans overcome the everyday challenges of load-shedding.

These portable power stations are equipped with larger batteries that will keep more of your appliances and devices powered for longer, compared to previous units.

Gizzu’s new power stations come at an important time, as load-shedding shows no sign of ending.

Additionally, for many property owners and renters, solving the challenges of load-shedding with an inverter and solar installation is too expensive – making Gizzu’s new power station range the affordable, portable, and easy-to-use option.

Ease of use

Gizzu’s portable power stations can be moved around your home to wherever they are needed – or even taken with you on trips.

They are also safer and much easier to use than an inverter system thanks to their straightforward plug-and-play design.

The trade-off of having a portable power station, however, is usually reduced capacity and output. Gizzu knows this, and is changing the game by delivering up to a massive 3,840Wh capacity and outputs of up to 3,600W in its new power stations.

These loads are handled seamlessly by high-quality LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries – which are safer and longer-lasting than lithium-ion batteries.

Scalability and compatibility

Gizzu’s easy-to-use power stations can power many different devices thanks to their extensive range of ports – including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, AC, DC, and a car socket.

Such versatility, combined with their excellent portability, makes it easy to use several Gizzu power stations around your home.

You can, for example, buy a Gizzu portable power station to power your TV, DStv decoder, Wi-Fi, and lights in your lounge.

At a later date, you can buy a second power station for your home office that powers your desktop computer and printer.

This differs from an inverter-and-solar system that will strictly limit you by the size of your inverter – forcing you to replace your entire inverter if you want to increase the power you can draw.

Built for South Africa

Gizzu’s new power stations are custom-built for South Africans and all have recharge times of about two hours.

This is the shortest break between power outages you will experience – even with Stage 6 and higher load-shedding schedules – meaning you will never be caught with an uncharged power station.

Gizzu’s power stations are also rigorously tested to withstand the country’s harsh and frequent power cuts while always remaining plugged in, and offer a seamless 10ms switchover time.

The result is that your devices run smoothly when load-shedding hits.

Gizzu also includes a free voltage protector with all of its 2nd-gen Hero and Challenger series power stations to deliver further protection when the power comes back on.

We unpack the benefits of each power station below.

Gizzu Hero Core 512Wh portable power station – RRP R9,999

The Gizzu Hero Core portable power station offers a 512Wh battery capacity with a maximum output of up to 800W.

It is great for home entertainment, work, and connectivity, as it can power a wide range of small household appliances and tech devices.

You can power a 42” LED TV for 4.4 hours, a DStv decoder for 8.7 hours or a combination of both devices for long enough to get you through the most severe load-shedding stages, or the big sports match.

Thanks to their affordability, you can buy a Hero Core power station for each of your family members’ rooms – allowing your children to keep doing their homework, and you to keep doing your own work during load-shedding.

Gizzu Hero Pro 2,048Wh portable power station – RRP R26,999

The Gizzu Hero Pro is a significant upgrade on the Core, with a massive 2,048Wh battery capacity and an output of up to 2,400W.

This is a great choice if you need to power demanding home appliances such as fridges, washing machines, and power tools.

The Hero Pro can power a 1,200W circular saw for 1.4 hours or a large 780W double-door fridge for over 2 hours.

It is also the perfect power station for cooking dinner during load-shedding, as it can power a 1,800W air fryer for almost an hour and an 800W microwave for 2 hours.

Gizzu Hero Ultra 3,840Wh portable power station – RRP R49,999

The Gizzu Hero Ultra is the king of the Hero line-up, offering a massive 3,840Wh battery and up to 3,600W output that can handle your most demanding appliances, devices, and tools.

You can power a 2,000W dishwasher for 1.5 hours, a 2,800W tumble dryer for over an hour, or a 2,400W electric chainsaw for an impressive 1.3 hours.

You will struggle to find appliances that the Gizzu Hero Ultra can’t keep on – making this the ultimate portable power station if you want to “live as usual” during load-shedding.

Gizzu Challenger Pro 1,120Wh portable power station – RRP R14,999

Gizzu has launched the Challenger Pro portable power station alongside its new Hero range.

This portable power station is the ultimate companion when travelling thanks to its rugged design, which can handle any conditions South Africa can throw at it.

It offers a 1,120Wh battery with a 1,000W output across 11 ports for maximum versatility – including three-prong plugs, USB Type-A ports, and a car charging port.

The Gizzu Challenger Pro can easily power your lights and torches when camping, or power a camping fridge for 10.4 hours or recharge your laptop 33 times when on an extended trip.

Gizzu offers many other devices designed to handle load-shedding, too, such as a Mini UPS, emergency lighting, and surge protectors and plugs.