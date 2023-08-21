Why corporates use Clickmod to build business systems

Imagine a world where businesses evolve through technology, and innovation is the driving force. Well, that’s exactly where Clickmod comes in. This top-tier development agency, led by the experienced Riaan Backer, is changing the game.

With 30 collective years of know-how in creating business systems that use technology to supercharge companies, Clickmod is a name you can trust.

Looking for results?

Now, let’s talk results. Clickmod isn’t all talk – they back it up with impressive outcomes. They’ve helped businesses save over R9 million a year through digital transformations. Enabled new digital channels enabling companies to transition nearly all transactions, about 98%, online.

Their work has led to record-breaking sales through digital channels, and they’ve processed a whopping R20 million in-app payments within just six months.

They’ve boosted customer app adoption from 5% to a staggering 95% and increased monthly app downloads from 50 to over 6,000, growing each month by around 140%.

Why Clickmod

What makes Clickmod stand out? According to Riaan Backer, the Founder and CEO, they’re not a service provider – they’re your partners in innovation.

With a track record spanning the globe, Clickmod promises to take your business in a new and exciting direction. According to Riaan Backer, they have a proven framework and model that guarantees a successful outcome for your project.

So, what’s their secret? Collaboration. Clickmod is a team of software experts who combines their skills with your industry insights. This powerful mix leads to solutions that help your business grow and knock down barriers.

They’re not just there to offer a service; they’re there to help you innovate and grow your business through technology enablement.

But that’s not all. Clickmod believes in working side by side with your team to create custom software solutions. This means they’ll tailor-make solutions just for you, making sure your needs are met with precision.

Whether it’s a mobile app, a customer portal, or upgrading old business systems, Clickmod has got you covered.

Their approach doesn’t just stop at functionality – they also prioritize how things look. Clickmod starts with a product design-led strategy, making sure that their solutions not only work great but also look amazing.

Are you ready to transform your business and scale through technology? Looking for a reliable partner in technology? Clickmod is your answer. Their proven track record and commitment to success make them a one-stop destination for all your software development needs.

