Why customers love Sungrow’s home energy solutions

This is the experience of Dan Miller, a Golden Beach resident in Australia, who built a solar power system at his home as a response to rising energy prices in the country.

As a result of his Sungrow installation, Miller’s family enjoys clean power all day long without paying pricy bills – and he even earns money by selling his excess electricity to the grid.

Mr Miller’s Story

Miller installed a 6.6kW solar system using Sungrow’s home energy solutions, and according to annual statistics, this system produces 10,000kWh of clean power per year – exceeding his family’s needs by 25%.

“Until we were using solar, we had gas and electricity to power our household appliances,” said Miller.

“Both fees were ever-increasing, and the prices are skyrocketing these days.”

Seeking cost-effectiveness and affordability, Miller turned to renewable energy – and because Golden Beach’s weather is “very stable with nearly flawless sunlight,” solar power was the obvious choice.

This was echoed by Bruce Manning of Accord Electrical, who recommended to Miller that he choose a Sungrow solar power system.

“When I used it for a time, I found it worked stably even under bad weather and powered our house steadily,” said Miller.

“I also changed my gas hot water system to an electric hot water system to achieve full self-sufficiency. The resilience is impressive.”

Miller was also surprised to find that the system generated more clean electricity than his home used – meaning he could sell this power back to the grid.

He was so happy with his system that he reconnected with Manning at Accord Electrical and asked how he could share his solar journey and express his support for Sungrow’s home energy solutions.

Manning shared Miller’s testimony with Sungrow and commended the company on how end users always love its products.

He added that he is even planning to build a Sungrow home energy solution for his home as a result of all the positive feedback from his customers.

