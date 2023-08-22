Get an extra-length bed from The Mattress Warehouse for the most comfortable night’s rest

When choosing the right bed for a good night’s sleep, size matters.

Many people are familiar with standard bed sizes like single, three-quarter, double, queen, and king – but there’s a lesser-known option that offers unique benefits: the extra-length bed.

Below, we highlight the advantages of having an extra-length bed and a few of our favourite options.

Extra length beds

Extra-length beds are a variation of standard bed sizes that offer additional length compared to their regular counterparts.

For example, a standard king-size mattress measures 183cm x 188cm, while an extra-length king mattress comes with an additional 12cm, making it 183cm x 200cm in length.

Likewise, standard single, three-quarter, double, and queen-sized beds are all 188cm long, and their extra-length counterparts are 200cm long.

These beds are ideal for taller individuals who struggle with their feet hanging over the edge of the bed and can also benefit couples who value their sleeping space.

Advantages of an extra-length bed

For tall people, traditional bed sizes may lead to discomfort as their feet hang off the end, resulting in poor sleep quality.

An extra-length bed provides sufficient space for taller individuals to stretch out fully, promoting a more comfortable and restful sleep experience.

It also allows tall people to move around in bed and adopt various comfortable sleeping positions without feeling constrained.

This helps to reduce restlessness and contributes to a deeper, more rejuvenating sleep.

The benefits of an extra-length bed also extend to a tall person’s partner – even if they are not tall themselves.

This is because couples generally have different sleeping preferences, and extra-length beds offer enhanced motion isolation, meaning that partners are less likely to disturb each other during the night, and everyone gets a better night’s sleep.

Our customer’s top picks

We went through our customer’s reviews of our top products and picked their favourite extra-length (XL) beds to help you get the best mattress for your needs.

Most Advanced XL Bed – Sealy Posturematic Odessa King XL Bed

The Sealy Posturematic Odessa is a luxurious, feature-rich bed with unparalleled comfort and support.

Its adjustable power base allows for customised sleeping positions, including an upper body incline of up to 65 degrees and a lower body incline of up to 35 degrees.

This caters to various individual preferences for reading, relaxing, or watching TV in bed.

The bed is equipped with two USB ports for convenient device charging and can be controlled via a comfort base app on your phone, where you can customise and save your favourite bed adjustments for ease of access.

With its advanced technology and comfort, the Sealy Posturematic Odessa offers the ultimate sleep experience.

Size: King XL

Current price: R 114,399.00

Best XL Bed for Singles – Kooi B-Series Medium Bed

The Kooi B-Series Medium PT bed is an excellent choice for single people due to its versatile features and comfort level.

Designed in collaboration with top athletes, this mattress ensures quality sleep, making it ideal for individuals looking to stay at the top of their game.

The medium comfort level (3) suits all types of sleepers – from stomach to back sleepers and everything in between.

“Best bed ever purchased; love the comfort,” said one satisfied customer.

Size: Single XL to King XL

Current price: R7,799.00 to R14,699.00

Best XL Bed for Couples – Cloud Nine Legend VX Bed

The Cloud Nine Legend VX Bed is ideal for couples due to its exceptional features that cater to different sleeping styles and needs.

The bed’s memory foam technology allows it to mould to your body, providing customised support and pressure relief while reducing motion transfer, making you feel like you are sleeping on a cloud.

With its firm comfort rating, it is suitable for both back and stomach sleepers.

Its features and ability to adapt to various sleeping styles make the Cloud Nine Legend VX extra-length Bed an excellent choice for couples seeking restful and uninterrupted sleep.

Size: Single XL to King XL

Current price: R11,599.00 to R22,399.00

Best XL bed for those on a budget – New Yorker Bed

The Mattress Warehouse New Yorker Bed offers deep sleep for people of all ages at an affordable price.

With its medium comfort rating, it is durable and supportive. Moreover, it is suitable for all sleeping styles.

Overall, The Mattress Warehouse New Yorker Bed provides a quality sleep experience with comfort and support at a budget-friendly price.

Size: Single XL to Queen XL

Current price: R4,699.00 to R5,899.00

