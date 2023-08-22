Win a Gizzu load-shedding survival kit worth R7,500

Leading South African energy brand Gizzu is running a competition on MyBroadband to promote its popular load-shedding solutions.

One lucky reader will experience Gizzu’s excellent energy products first-hand by winning a load-shedding survival kit valued at approximately R7,500.

The survival kit includes the following Gizzu products:

1x Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb – Bayonett (GEB9WB22)

1x Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb – Screw-In (GEB9WE27)

1x Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Emergency LED Downlight (GEB3WGU10)

1x Gizzu 60W Mini DC 69Wh LiFePO4 Mini UPS (GUP60WPRO)

2x Gizzu Voltage Protector 16A (GSP16A)

1x Gizzu 1000A Smart Jump Starter (GJS10000)

1x Gizzu 296Wh Portable Power Station (GPS300)

These Gizzu products are designed with South African conditions in mind – making them the best way to handle the country’s power cuts.

How to enter

Follow these steps to stand a chance to win:

Visit Gizzu’s website to read about the items available in the survival kit. Comment in this thread with which survival kit product you would be most excited to own, and why.

The competition will run until 25 August 2023, and terms and conditions apply.

Don’t delay – click here to enter the competition.