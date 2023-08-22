The power of financial education

Knowing you need to spend less and save more is like knowing you should eat less fast food and exercise more instead.

It’s common sense that we all know will make us healthier – it just seems too difficult to follow.

Somehow, expenses seem to crop up every month that have us gawking at our bank balances and credit card statements, wondering how we’ll ever get ahead on our finances, let alone save enough to retire well.

So, will knowing more about money management help South Africans get out of debt and secure their financial futures?

Recent research by Discovery Bank suggests yes.

The worth of Worth: in numbers

Discovery Bank – South Africa’s only behavioural bank and industry leaders in behaviour change – partnered with local fintech startup Cumulate in 2021 to launch an advanced financial education platform called Worth.

Worth offers informative online courses that teach South Africans how to manage their finances effectively.

The courses are self-paced, easy to understand and highly practical, with the goal of empowering users to master their finances and tackle debt.

This year, Discovery Bank conducted internal research to examine the impact that completing a Worth course has had on their clients.

Here’s what they found:

Discovery Bank clients who completed a Worth course upped their savings by 150%.

The percentage of these clients who had R5,000 in emergency funding increased from 58% before doing the course to 79% after doing it.

While the average customer Credit Bureau debt among South Africans rose by 8% over the year, this debt rose by just 1% for Worth participants.

Clients who completed a course were 57% more engaged in their finances on their Discovery Bank app – a promising sign that they will continue to take a more proactive approach to their money management in the future.

Personal testimonies of Worth participants show that anyone can benefit

In addition to the promising numbers from Discovery Bank’s pilot study, there’s also the qualitative evidence of Worth participants.

Listen to these inspiring testimonies by individuals and couples who changed the course of their financial futures by completing a Wealthy Me™ or Wealthy Couples™ course:

Throughout the course, you’ll learn these crucial skills, and swap money stress for confidence.

Limited offer: Pay just R5 for a R4,999 Worth financial education course

To celebrate the positive news of their study’s findings, Discovery Bank is offering a special promotion.

Clients can now sign up for a Worth Wealthy Me™ or Wealthy Couples™ course valued at R4,999, for the insanely low price of R5! This special offer is valid until 30 September 2023.

Gary Kayle, Cumulate co-founder and Worth CEO, says the company’s partnership with Discovery aims to vastly improve the livelihoods of cash-strapped South Africans through a series of financial education initiatives and courses.

“Together, Discovery Bank and Worth are committed to investing in the financial future of Discovery’s clients, and we further show this by offering them 10,000 Vitality Money points for completing one of our valuable online courses within 60 days.”

“The independent validation of our financial education by world-renowned leaders in financial behavioural change marks a pivotal moment for Cumulate as a business,” he adds.

“We hold a strong belief that, in collaboration, we can expedite critical socio-economic indicators such as financial inclusion, credit scores, savings, and investments.”

Click here to access informative online financial courses from Worth.