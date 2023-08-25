New money behaviours to help you navigate SA’s rising interest rates

South Africa’s challenging economic climate has shifted people’s money behaviour.

While the decrease in interest rates during Covid-19 made credit more affordable, the recent repo rate spike to a 14-year high is causing immense financial strain, leaving countless South Africans struggling to afford their monthly debt repayments.

Speaking to Bronwyn Abrahams on her podcast, “Money traps & pitfalls – how do we change our money mindsets?” Ayanda Ndimande, responsible for client solutions at Sanlam Retail Credit, says the current financial strain has seen a 53% increase in debt counselling inquiries and a 130% increase in subscriptions for online debt-management tools, according to the Debt Busters 2022 Debt Index.

However, it’s also led to a rise in credit applications – indicating an increase in people struggling to sustain their lifestyles.

“If you struggle to maintain your lifestyle, it is not the right time to take on new credit. Instead, try adopting healthier financial behaviour like managing your current credit better, living within your means, and knowing and understanding your credit score.”

“Sanlam’s Credit Dashboard supports this process by helping people to understand their financial situation and maintain control over their finances.”

What triggers bad money behaviour?

Also speaking on the podcast, Adele Barnard, Senior Financial Planner and Investment Specialist at Sanlam, says, “There are countless money traps people need to steer clear of because they can trigger bad money behaviour.”

“If you know you can’t resist an online shopping spree, unsubscribe from the retailer emails. Identify your weaknesses to be more mindful of your finances.”

Barnard says she always encourages people to look at their bank statements, cancel unnecessary expenses, and channel that money towards paying off their debt.

Managing your credit use

In her “Why we shouldn’t spend beyond our means: Money Skills” podcast, Abrahams says store credit is one of her financial leaks. “I’ve got this habit of thinking that paying cash when I can use my store account is wasting money.”

Ndimande says mismanaging credit, like store accounts, can lead to even heavier financial burdens. “As tempting as it is to use your retail credit account for purchases, cash is king and can help limit spending. For example, if you’ve got R1 000, that’s all you’ll spend.

However, using your retail account with a credit limit of R6 000 could mean repaying this amount with additional interest over time.”

Furthermore, Ndimande says South Africans should consider proactively speaking to their creditors to reduce their credit limit to an amount they can afford before they feel overburdened, gain more control over their debt and be one step closer to living a life of financial confidence.”

Try to live within your means

Ndimande encourages people to take credit they can afford to avoid digging deeper into the debt hole. Sometimes this means being open to moving back home or downgrading to a smaller car.

“When you get a tempting offer for a R2 million home loan when you can only afford R1.5 million, consider that the additional R500 000 comes with higher transfer fees, higher interest rates, and a larger home with extra maintenance costs.”

Ndimande adds that South Africans can use Sanlam’s Credit Dashboard for a free credit score check to access financial coaches to help them manage their finances.

“Navigating financial challenges can be overwhelming. However, Sanlam’s experienced financial coaches can help South Africans get back on track.”

Click here to learn more about Sanlam’s Credit Dashboard