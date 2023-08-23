Hisense – The huge global brand that truly cares about South Africa

Hisense is a leading multinational brand that has developed a reputation for offering the best consumer electronics products and appliances on the market.

From TVs and sound systems to microwaves and fridges – Hisense products are used and trusted in thousands of South African homes.

So popular are these Hisense products in South Africa, that the company has built its own manufacturing plant in the country, delivering various high-quality Hisense products at affordable prices to the local market.

A global company

While Hisense is a popular brand in South Africa, its reach spans far beyond our country’s borders.

The company’s headquarters are in China, and it was this country’s culture, which includes an intense work ethic and persistent determination, that helped Hisense grow its brand and product range across the globe.

It is these traits that have helped Hisense expand to employ over 10,000 engineers and technicians across 66 companies worldwide.

Hisense also boasts 23 research and development centres globally, and its investment into this important area increases annually. This is in alignment with its motto – innovation through experience.

The results of Hisense’s investment into innovation are clear. The company has won many awards, such as when one of its 12kg washing machines was named the Kitchen Appliance winner in the Product of the Year 2022 awards.

Furthermore, Hisense recently celebrated reaching over 300,000 families globally with its premium-grade Hisense PureFlat fridges.

From a Wi-Fi linked smart screen for note-taking and writing out shopping lists, to Hisense’s innovative metal tech cooling that keeps your food at precise temperatures – the PureFlat range breaks the mould of what customers can expect out of a refrigerator.

Bringing premium quality to South Africa

Hisense is committed to bringing premium quality products like its PureFlat fridges to the South African market – which it has been serving since 1996.

Alongside its two local bases – in Bedfordview, Johannesburg and Century City, Cape Town – Hisense has a national footprint that allows it to distribute its products to over 3,000 chain stores and 500 home appliance franchise stores nationwide.

Its state-of-the-art consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturing facility is also an important part of its local presence.

Situated in the Atlantis industrial park in Cape Town, this facility is capable of producing over 500,000 refrigerators and televisions per annum.

With a 27-year history in South Africa, and a global presence powered by the unrivalled Chinese work ethic, you can trust Hisense products in every facet of your life.

Upgrade Your Kitchen with Hisense PureFlat

Experience design perfection with Hisense PureFlat smart fridges, seamlessly integrating into modern kitchens while optimizing food storage.

Adjustable cantilever shelves eliminate cramped spaces, ensuring groceries fit effortlessly.

Metal tech cooling maintains precise temperatures, and an antibacterial guard wipes out up to 99% of bacteria for impeccable hygiene. Enjoy fresh, delicious food every time you open the fridge.

Smart Living, Elevated

Beyond superior cooling and energy efficiency, PureFlat fridges offer smart living enhancements. Control your fridge via the Connect Life app, adjusting temperature remotely.

Monitor openings and closings, access shopping lists, and manage settings through the smart display. Discover recipes, track expiration dates, set reminders, and showcase photos effortlessly.

Experience quiet, efficient, and smooth operation with modern inverter compressors.

View Hisense’s PureFlat fridge range available in South Africa, below: