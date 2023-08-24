Philips Future Health Index 2023 – Download the report

Global leader in health technology, Philips has published its Future Health Index 2023 report, which analyses the priorities and perspectives of healthcare leaders and younger healthcare professionals.

The Future Health Index is now in its eighth year, and is the largest global survey of its kind – using responses from almost 3,000 healthcare professionals across 14 countries to generate comprehensive insights.

It is a must-download for anyone who works in the healthcare field – no matter whether you are a senior decision-maker, or just starting your career in healthcare.

“This year’s report captures a unified sector – aligned on balancing immediate needs and realising future healthcare expectations,” said Romulen Pillay, Managing Director, Philips Southern Africa.

Three main themes emerged from the Future Health Index 2023 report: processes, advanced technologies, and infrastructure. We unpack these, below.

Processes

The healthcare sector faces acute workforce shortages and growing financial pressures, which has necessitated healthcare leaders to improve efficiencies by streamlining their processes.

These leaders are embracing efficient foundational technologies focused on access to information, communication, and workflow applications to achieve this.

Younger healthcare professionals, meanwhile, are in agreement that more advanced technologies – like AI – should be embraced in healthcare institutions.

Advanced technologies

Virtual care is a critical part of modern healthcare services and is already well-established in South Africa.

It remains a key area of focus for local healthcare workers, as it is seen as a key priority for delivering high-quality healthcare to all South Africans.

Interestingly, this is not a view shared by healthcare workers from other countries – who are prioritising ambulatory and community-based services over virtual care.

Infrastructure

Healthcare leaders are partnering across the medical ecosystem to overcome infrastructural challenges, such as technology barriers and data silos.

The goal of partnering is to deliver integrated care that improves the level of healthcare that each patient receives.

Healthcare professionals remain committed to environmental sustainability initiatives, too, despite the challenges it brings.

Download the report

The Future Health Index 2023 report digs deeper into each of these topics and is a must-read for all healthcare professionals.

The primary message to come out of the report is that healthcare professionals share the same vision for the future: Healthcare being delivered in more connected, convenient, and sustainable ways.

To achieve this, healthcare professionals are committed to improving their collaboration efforts – both within and beyond their organisations.

Click here to download the full report.