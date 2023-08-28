Digicape becomes the first South African Apple Consultants Network Member

Digicape, an Apple Premium Reseller and leading technology solutions provider, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming South Africa’s first member of the Apple Consultant Network.

This milestone places Digicape at the forefront of innovation, joining a global community of independent professional service providers and technology consulting organisations that specialise in Apple and third-party solutions for business.

This significant achievement acknowledges Digicapes’ ability to deploy, configure and service all Apple devices, as well as provide solutions, software and peripherals which run on the Apple ecosystem, to small and medium businesses (SMBs), as well as educational institutions and large enterprise accounts.

“We are honoured to be the first and only Apple Consultant in South Africa. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to service excellence and providing a BEST in-class Apple experience” said Gaynor MacArthur, CEO of Digicape.

“Being accepted into this programme reinforces our dedication to upholding the highest standards in delivering innovation, exceptional value, and support to our clients. I am extremely proud of our team and their commitment.”

MacArthur continues by expressing her excitement about the promising future of business in South Africa. “We plan to continue to leverage our expertise and access to exclusive Apple resources to help businesses harness the power of Apple technologies to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and achieve their strategic goals.”

Digicape’s achievement, in addition to its existing Apple Premium Reseller status, is a testament to its forward-thinking vision and relentless pursuit of excellence. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, Digicape remains at the forefront, driving digital transformation in businesses across the country.

Click here to learn More about Digicape

Digicape for Business

Digicape is an Apple Premium Reseller and leading technology solutions provider with a rich history of innovation and a commitment to excellence. Digicape specialises in offering a comprehensive range of IT services and Apple-powered solutions to help businesses transform.

As an Apple Consultants Network Member, Digicape has access to exclusive and latest Apple resources and support, including advanced technical training, valuable business resources, and direct support from the Apple engineering team.

This enables Digicape to further provide clients with cutting-edge solutions, tailored to their unique needs.

As a trusted advisor, Digicape is uniquely positioned to empower businesses across industries to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, from optimising workflows to enhancing collaboration and security.

Digicape can help clients streamline their businesses, improve productivity, and deliver a more seamless experience for their customers.

“We take great pride in this affiliation and are committed to providing our clients with the finest products and services in the industry.” MacArthur concludes.

Connect with us to learn more about our services and how we can help you transform the way you do business at [email protected].