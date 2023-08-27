Broad Media Journalism Internship – Apply today for this awesome opportunity

Broad Media is growing its editorial team and has an awesome Journalism Internship opportunity for graduates who want to work in online media.

As a journalist intern, you will learn to cover the latest news, produce interesting articles and features, and sub-edit content for publication – all while receiving first-class training.

The internship provides successful candidates with a full-time and paid position, and runs for 3 months.

A permanent journalist position may then be offered to candidates who successfully complete the internship.

All graduates are welcome to apply – you do not need to have a degree in journalism to be eligible.

About Broad Media

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading independent online media company, and owner of the most influential news websites and video podcasts in South Africa.

This includes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto, Daily Investor, What’s Next, Business Talk, and Smart Money.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment, a competitive salary, and the room to learn and grow in your career.

The internship is based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion.