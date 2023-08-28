The economic benefits of adopting digital transformation at your school

The recent shift toward remote work has accelerated a much-needed evolution for educational institutions globally.

But even as many of us have upgraded to cloud-based platforms in our daily lives, many schools still rely on costly, error-prone pieces of paper.

The latest digital tools make paperless document collaboration simpler than ever — and a growing number of educators are adopting these tools in their day-to-day workflows.

“Forrester’s 2023 report The Total Economic Impact of Adobe Acrobat Sign reveals that when organisations invest in the most cost-effective electronic signature solution for their needs, they are able to reap a variety of interconnected financial benefits.

These deliver an increasing return on investment (ROI) over time”, says Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dax Data, local Adobe Distributor.

Here, we will take a closer look at four key benefits that e-signatures can deliver for your school.

We will also examine specific use cases in which your institution can benefit by adopting digital signing technology.

Electronic signatures deliver dramatic savings on paper

Each “wet” paper-and-ink signature comes with an array of financial costs, some less obvious than others.

Digital forms, by contrast, can be emailed or shared and reviewed in real time through collaboration applications like Adobe Acrobat Sign.

By removing physical steps from your signing processes, you are also eliminating filing cabinets from your school’s document workflows.

Incremental improvements like these can add up to significant savings when multiplied across an entire department and organisational leaders are taking notice of those smart decisions already paying off.

Going paperless significantly reduces turnaround times and data-entry errors

Across your entire institution, digital forms can dramatically reduce the need for manual preparation work such as printing and assembling document packages.

Even for forms that only circulate internally, electronic signing greatly simplifies document management by keeping all documents in one place, eliminating data-entry errors.

Decision makers say e-signatures have increased the efficiency of their back-office processes by an average of 47 percent, enabling managers to allocate workloads much more efficiently.

Workers are happier too, a full 58 percent of survey respondents reported a 2-to-3-percent drop in employee churn after they adopted electronic signing practices.

Digital signatures streamline privacy regulatory compliance

From the K-12 level all the way through higher education, educational administrators have to safeguard their students’ privacy.

Given the complexity and costliness of complying with ever-evolving data privacy regulations, it’s understandable that 57 percent of Forrester’s survey respondents cite “improvements in privacy and data management” as key drivers behind their adoption of integrated digital document workflows.

For example, by leveraging Acrobat’s best-in-class security and identity management services, administrators can fight forgery by verifying signers’ identity in a fraction of the time and with a much higher rate of accuracy.

These time savings translate into economic benefits that become even more apparent when factoring in the ongoing reduction in costs of reviewing and updating privacy compliance workflows.

E-signing generates ROI that pays for itself

Online document signing workflows can deliver return on investment in a wide variety of surprising ways.

For example, self-serve electronic forms reduce the number of calls you will receive from students and parents requesting documents.

Improvements like these add up to a lot of freed staff time, which can be allocated more cost-effectively.

Even more excitingly, 85 percent of respondents say these improvements translate into enhanced customer experiences — which 43 percent say has increased their acquisition of new customers.

Comprehensive classroom solutions for 21st century educators

Bringing all this together, survey respondents say that this ROI continues to grow with each passing year.

As more teams integrate electronic signing workflows into fully paperless document processes, they experience the advantages of further reducing processing time and enhancing customer experiences.

Would you like to see how your school can use e-signing to drive economic benefits like these?

