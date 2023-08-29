Huawei nova 11 Pro – Dare to stand out with this trendy multimedia masterpiece

Huawei’s nova 11 smartphone is now available in South Africa, delivering outstanding photography and tons of features in a trendy form factor.

We received the Huawei nova 11 Pro to review, and the first thing we noticed was its stylish vegan leather back.

This back – which comes in green and uses a lychee grain pattern – serves two purposes.

Firstly, it gives you a better grip so that you don’t drop the phone when on the go.

Secondly, it looks absolutely awesome – serving as a perfect blend of luxurious and trendy.

Equally impressive is the nova 11 Pro’s Super Star Orbit Ring camera system design, which positions the secondary sensor around the primary 60MP camera in a way that looks like a moon orbiting a planet.

The result is a smartphone camera that looks understated and classy, while maintaining the nova 11 Pro’s playful attitude with its green colouring.

The primary sensor inside the camera delivers ultra-wide capabilities and supports 4K video footage – ensuring you capture a wide range of photos and videos with ease.

This sensor introduces Huawei’s XD Portrait technology for the first time, too, elevating your portrait photos to a professional grade.

Your nova 11 Pro will also capture excellent photos in low-light conditions and, after processing, Huawei’s XD Portrait technology will even use image analysis to restore a person’s makeup.

Further enhancing your photography is the 8MP close-up portrait camera that does a great job of snapping macro shots, while the 16MP selfie camera comes with cutting-edge technologies like portrait segmentation and background blurring to ensure that every photo you post on social media represents your best self.

Display and performance

Complementing the powerful camera array is a stunning 2,652 x 1,200 OLED display, which measures 6.78 inches and supports 120Hz refresh rates.

Huawei has ensured the display is well-protected by using its Kunlun Glass, which delivers 10-times more resistance to drops than the previous generation of Huawei nova smartphones.

All of this is powered by a large 4,500mAh battery in the nova 11 Pro, that guarantees an all-day charge, even under heavy loads.

When you do need to recharge, Huawei’s 100W SuperCharge Turbo technology is on hand to take you from 0-60% battery in only 10 minutes.

This is great news for mobile gamers, who can get back to their favourite titles after only a few minutes of charging.

Gamers will also be able to take advantage of Huawei’s powerful new game engine in the nova 11 Pro that delivers ultra-smooth gameplay.

This engine includes:

AI Intelligent Scheduling 3.0 – Automatically identifies real-time game scenes and adjusts frames accordingly.

Automatically identifies real-time game scenes and adjusts frames accordingly. Touch Turbo 3.0 – Cutting-edge technology that reduces touch latency to be almost imperceivable.

Cutting-edge technology that reduces touch latency to be almost imperceivable. GPU Turbo 3.0 – Delivers stable frame rates while reducing power consumption by up to 10%.

Delivers stable frame rates while reducing power consumption by up to 10%. Heat dissipation engine – Uses ultra-high thermal conductivity graphene and double-VC soaking plates to improve cooling.

Get the Huawei nova 11 Pro

The Huawei nova 11 Pro smartphone is now available at leading South African retailers.

It is an exceptional smartphone for any South African who wants a trendy device that takes great photos and processes multimedia flawlessly.

Click here to learn more about the Huawei nova 11 Pro.