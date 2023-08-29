New Hisense 120-inch Laser Cinema takes home theatres to another level

Creating the ultimate home theatre experience can be a challenge, as most TVs are too small and projectors don’t offer a good enough picture. Thankfully, Hisense has this covered.

Hisense’s new PL1 Laser Cinema uses the company’s innovative ultra-short-throw technology to create a vivid picture that extends up to 120 inches – without needing a dedicated screen.

This powerful technology enables you to set the PL1 Smart Laser Cinema up to cast onto a white wall in your home – or an Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen if you wish – and experience outstanding image quality.

The PL1 Smart Laser Cinema is coming soon to South Africa, and Hisense gave us a sneak peek of this new unit. This was our experience.

Getting started

The Hisense PL1 Laser Cinema casts a picture that ranges from 80 inches to 120 inches, depending on how close you place it to a screen or wall.

Thanks to its ultra-short-throw technology, it only needs to be 21cm from a surface to produce an 80-inch picture.

If you move it to 42cm away from a wall, it then produces a massive 120-inch picture.

We began our testing by placing the Laser Cinema 42cm from a wall, and the configuration process was painless thanks to Hisense’s automatic geometric correction technology.

This involved the projector casting a barcode onto our wall, which we scanned with a smartphone.

We were taken to a link and uploaded a photo of the image our Laser Cinema was casting onto the wall.

The Laser Cinema analysed this photo to determine how to automatically straighten and align the image it was casting, creating the perfect viewing experience.

Superior tech

Once set up, we were very impressed with the Laser Cinema’s image quality.

The PL1 uses Hisense’s X-Fusion Blue Laser Light Source technology with a Phosphor Colour Filter laser engine to deliver sharp 4K images with natural colours.

We were also surprised by how vibrant the image was when transmitted onto our white wall in our studio, which was thanks to the Laser Cinema’s 2,100 ANSI Lumens rating.

This meant the picture looked good no matter the level of natural lighting we had in our room.

We then tested the PL1 at both ends of its casting size range, and whether it was transmitting at 80 inches or 120 inches, the image was excellent.

Furthermore, the PL1 Laser Cinema comes with all of the latest visual technologies – such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

These technologies worked together to create deep colours and awesome depth of contrast across our content. While Dolby Atmos tied the home theatre experience together with immersive audio.

Why you should get a Laser Cinema

What makes Hisense’s PL1 laser cinema special is that it combines the viewing experience of a high-quality TV with the functionality of a projector – giving you the best of both worlds.

This is complemented by Hisense’s ultra-short-throw laser technology that is significantly more robust than projector bulbs.

While bulbs tend to have a lifespan of around 1,000-3,000 hours, Hisense’s ultra-short-throw technology lasts up to 25,000 hours. This translates to 10,000 movies or, if you watch TV for four hours every day, 18 years of viewing.

Furthermore, Hisense’s PL1 Laser Cinema has built-in 30W speakers and smart TV functionality that includes Wi-Fi support and Google TV, ensuring you get the full experience of a smart TV – and much more.

The Hisense Laser Cinema really hits the sweet spot – giving you a large viewing experience in a small package without the astronomical price and cumbersome size of a 120-inch TV.

Click here to learn more about the Hisense PL1 Laser Cinema.