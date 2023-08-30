Vivo Y36 – A trendy smartphone with powerful performance

Vivo has launched its Y36 smartphone in South Africa, which boasts an eye-catching design, excellent photography capabilities, and formidable performance.

We were sent this smartphone to review, and the first thing that stood out was the Y36’s stunning design.

It comprises a sleek and futuristic aesthetic, and is available in two colours locally – Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black.

Both of these colours look awesome, with Glitter Aqua more eye-catching and trendy, and Meteor Black more sleek and classy.

Whichever colour you choose, the Y36 has a flagship feel thanks to its high-quality Premium Crystal Glass finish and crystal clear 6.64-inch FHD+ display.

Additionally, with a 91.06% screen-to-body ratio, you are fully immersed when watching your favourite series and movies.

Photography

The Vivo Y36’s subtle camera array is the finishing touch to this smartphone’s exquisite design.

Within this array you will find three high-performance sensors:

50MP main sensor

2MP bokeh sensor

2MP super macro camera

This camera system redefines mobile photography by capturing excellent photos in every situation, and it uses innovative new technologies to maximise your creativity.

The unique Double Exposure feature, for example, allows you to take two photos and combine them to form a single image.

The images are layered onto each other – a technique that is popular among creative photographers who want to produce a surreal feeling in their photos.

Not to be outdone, the Y36’s front camera uses a 16MP sensor that delivers crystal-clear selfies every time.

Battery and performance

Whether you’re snapping selfies or recording videos, you won’t be interrupted by a low battery warning with the Y36.

This is thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery that delivers all-day performance.

Intensive tasks like watching video content or playing games are also not a problem for the high-capacity battery – a particularly valuable feature in South Africa, given the reality of load-shedding.

When you do need to charge your Y36, Vivo’s advanced 44W Flash Charge technology will power up your phone to 30% in only 15 minutes.

The Y36’s impressive battery is complemented by an equally impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which delivers outstanding performance and a seamless user experience.

You can multitask, launch apps, and game without limits – making the Y36 an excellent choice for any South African who demands superior performance from their smartphone.

This performance is improved further by Vivo’s innovative 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM implementation, which combines the smartphone’s 8GB of dedicated RAM with 8GB from the phone’s 128GB storage to run up to 24 apps at the same time.

Get the Vivo Y36

The Vivo Y36 is now available at leading South African retailers at excellent prices.

Vivo also offers impeccable after-sales support in the country, through its two official local service centres and third-party suppliers.

Click here to buy the Vivo Y36 on Takealot.