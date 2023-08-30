One Degree empowers independent tech contractors for today’s global gig economy

Join an innovative digital hiring platform that brings global opportunities directly to you, offering a seamless way to navigate the rapidly evolving job market. Register now before we launch to the global market.

In the ever-changing world of work, independent tech contractors are leading the charge towards a new era defined by the gig economy, remote work, and radical flexibility.

One Degree, a disruptive digital hiring platform, is tailored specifically to this dynamic global landscape.

It’s your passport to an empowered professional life that syncs perfectly with your lifestyle and career ambitions.

Gone are the days when you have to search for jobs that suit your specific skill set, salary requirements, and availability.

Designed with a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving global workforce, One Degree is a technology-driven solution that delivers precise, efficient, and cost-effective employment matching for both tech contractors and employers.

Say goodbye to intermediaries and experience recruitment as it should be: simple, efficient, and beneficial to all parties.

Prepare for the future world of work. Remote work has significantly grown in popularity, with independent tech contracting fast becoming a mainstay of the gig economy.

For contractors seeking radical flexibility and control over their careers, One Degree provides an optimal solution.

Maximise your potential

Your skills are valuable, and you deserve opportunities that recognise your worth. The One Degree platform allows you to create your own profile, set your availability, and name your rate.

Our sophisticated algorithm does the rest, matching your tech skills and requirements with the right employers.

The best part? Work comes to you. Yes, that’s right – there’s no need to wait in the hope that a recruiter or potential employer will contact you.

We match job availability, skills, rates, and your location requirements to the business.

Unlike traditional hiring systems, One Degree isn’t just a data warehouse. We go beyond basic data collection to facilitate direct, meaningful connections between you and potential employers.

Our platform streamlines the global job search process, freeing up your time to focus on what matters: delivering quality work and enjoying a balanced lifestyle.

One Degree’s leadership team comprises experienced global recruiters with an intimate understanding of market trends.

Our approach incorporates insights from both the hiring and job-seeking perspectives, creating a tech recruitment ecosystem that’s equitable and efficient.

Join One Degree to redefine your work-life balance

Your career trajectory should never compromise your work-life balance. Using the One Degree platform, you have complete control over when and how you work.

We pride ourselves in giving our independent tech contractors complete control over their availability, rates, and location to promote a completely flexible work-life balance that caters to their unique needs and aspirations.

In the era of the gig economy, it’s time to embrace a recruitment platform that’s as adaptable and forward-thinking as you are.

Take control of your career by registering your profile on One Degree. Let us connect you with the right opportunities, so you can focus on your craft, enhance your skills, and shape your professional journey.

Harness the power of One Degree and experience radical flexibility, remote work, and the gig economy in a way you never have before.

Your journey towards an empowering career starts here. Don’t wait for opportunities, let them come to you.

Become a part of the One Degree revolution. Register as an independent contractor today.