Some practical advice on solar power: What you need to know

Recently, we have seen a decrease in load shedding, which tends to create quiet within the solar industry. This lull might be bad for Solar Companies, but it’s great news for end consumers.

Here’s why:

Firstly, suppliers have imported large quantities of solar equipment to meet demands during Stage 6 load shedding.

In an effort to move stock, importers often offer substantial discounts on these items, which trickles down to the end consumer.

Secondly, you are also likely to receive an early installation date. Which ultimately means you will be ready for Stage 6 Load Shedding when it inevitably reappears.

So, if you’re considering a Solar Power System, now is the best time to get one.

Finding Your Solar Service Provider

You may not have the time to sift through the vast amounts of information regarding which solar brands are best or how solar systems work.

Thankfully, some solar companies provide an end-to-end service.

However, it would be best if you did your research to protect yourself against unregistered, unqualified installers.

Your research should begin with looking for recommendations through someone you know who has installed a solar solution or on solar forums.

Next, look for online reviews. Reading the negative reviews can be helpful because you can check to see if the complaint has been dealt with.

Finally, once you have chosen a service provider, ensure that a site inspection is conducted before your installation date to avoid possible delays in the completion of the installation.

Energy Solutions. Simplified

At Solar Advice, we provide tailored solar solutions that conform to your budget and consider your end goal.

Creating long-lasting relationships with our clients is vital to our work. That is why we have dedicated teams who are always there when you need them and only supply trusted solar brands.

Our installers are all registered professionals, and we can handle your City of Cape Town registration.

If you are interested in finding out prices for solar but aren’t ready to commit just yet, you can create and download an instant, obligation-free quote on our website.

You will also find numerous guides on our site, all aimed at educating and empowering the people of South Africa on Solar Solutions to enable them to make informed decisions.

