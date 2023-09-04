Load-shedding is no match for the Gizzu Hero Core power station – Watch the video

The Gizzu Hero Core power station is an excellent option for South Africans looking to keep their basic appliances powered and their devices charged during load-shedding.

This was our experience when Gizzu sent us a Hero Core to review, thanks to its 512Wh of battery capacity, 800W output power, and a wide selection of ports.

These specifications, as well as excellent features like a battery management system and UPS functionality, make the Gizzu Hero Core a great way to escape the daily challenges of Eskom power cuts.

Power it up

Fundamental to this power station’s superiority is the Hero Core’s 512Wh LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery that has a rated lifespan of 3,500 cycles.

This ensures you can power a wide range of appliances for extended periods, such as the following:

50W laptop – 8.2 hours

95W home theatre system – 4.3 hours

100W 42-inch LED TV – 4.1 hours

120W gaming console – 3.4 hours

400W single-door fridge – 1 hour

The Gizzu Hero Core’s 800W output and wide range of ports allow you to power multiple lower-draw appliances and devices at the same time, too.

For example: you could power our LED TV, gaming console, Wi-Fi router, and home theatre system at the same time. This allowed us to keep ourselves entertained when playing the latest video games during load-shedding.

The portable design also makes it easy to carry to any room in your home – while its robust build quality ensures you won’t have to think twice about taking it on road trips or camping getaways.

The full range of output ports built into the Hero Core includes:

1x 220V output

2x USB-A output ports

3x USB-C output ports

1x DC output port

Charging and features

The Gizzu Hero Core is equipped with a battery management system (BMS) and a useful LCD display that shows you key statistics like its remaining battery capacity and how much power your appliances are drawing.

This interface also shows you how quickly your power station is recharging between load-shedding power cuts – and thanks to fast charging, we were impressed with the speeds we experienced.

After depleting our Hero Core’s battery completely, we recharged it to 100% in under two hours through a standard 220V wall socket.

There are several other ways to recharge the Hero Core, too – such as your car’s 12V socket, or even a solar panel.

The input ports built into the power station include:

1x 220V AC input

1x 12V car socket input port

1x XT60 input port (for solar panels)

What makes the Gizzu Hero Core stand out further from competing products is its UPS mode with a 10ms switchover time.

This allows you to keep your devices plugged in at all times and experience a seamless switchover in power when Eskom implements load-shedding.

Watch MyBroadband’s video review of the Gizzu Hero Core power station below.