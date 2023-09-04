Build your website easily with Managed WordPress Hosting

In South Africa’s competitive retail landscape, having an e-commerce store has become fundamental.

According to Statista’s Digital Market Outlook, approximately 27 million South African e-commerce users were registered last year, with this number expected to rise to 37.9 million by 2027.

The value of e-commerce transactions in South Africa is expected to reach R225 billion by 2025.

Managed WordPress Hosting greatly simplifies the process of building a website, by leveraging the easy-to-use and flexible WordPress platform and custom-designed Starter Sites that enable even novice users to build their own websites.

Features have been chosen according to what the small business owner needs, such as multiple email mailboxes for support, admin, billing and staff.

Managed WordPress Hosting customers receive 100 free mailboxes to use for their business.

Xneelo Product Owner Darren Kerr explains: “We chose key WordPress tools and features to enable business owners to manage all aspects of their website themselves, to transact online and to free up their time as much as possible. Features that are important for entrepreneurs to have but are often only available through premium plans.”

These features include training and testing tools to help customers master the basics.

Those who are new to WordPress have access to a library of tutorial videos as well as a free staging environment to play around in before they take their final website live.

Automatic backups ensure no changes are lost.

A hassle-free way to setup an e-commerce store

“At xneelo, we are always looking for ways to help entrepreneurs and innovators in South Africa succeed in their ventures. And one area we have put a lot of focus on in this regard is e-commerce,” says Darren.

Of the various free Starter Sites available with Managed WordPress Hosting, Athletic is a dedicated e-commerce theme built on WooCommerce, that includes a built-in payment gateway.

A business can open a fully-operational e-commerce store in less than one day.

“Athletic removes the barriers of entry from opening an e-commerce store, and gives anyone the opportunity to sell online.”

“As soon as you install the theme and drop in your content, you can start receiving orders in real time, processing payments and run your online store,” explains Darren.

By allowing businesses to create their online store quickly and efficiently, entrepreneurs have more time, budget and resources that can be better spent elsewhere – growing their business.

Your online business journey begins with a website – but creating a business website shouldn’t eat away at your whole startup budget.

Web Hosting provider xneelo understands that many first-time business owners may be working within budget constraints that limit investments in web design and development, which is why it has introduced an easy and affordable solution for website owners that includes a built-in Content Management System (CMS), web hosting, and secure infrastructure – Managed WordPress Hosting.

