MorClick – Your ultimate load-shedding-proof internet connection

MorClick is a South African satellite internet provider that offers fast and stable connectivity to homes and businesses – even when load-shedding strikes.

This is in contrast to technologies like 4G, 5G, and fibre, which often experience reduced performance when Eskom implements power cuts.

With MorClick’s satellite internet, all you need is an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to stay connected and experience the fast network speeds on offer.

Why MorClick is better

What makes MorClick superior compared to traditional connectivity methods like cellular and fibre is its lack of reliance on ground infrastructure to remain operational.

When load-shedding hits, cellular towers and fibre networks must use backup power supplied to keep you connected to the internet.

However, these backup systems are expensive and often get stolen. As a result, cellular and fibre providers regularly run at reduced capacity during power outages.

MorClick’s connectivity solutions bypass this issue by running directly between your MorClick receiver and satellites orbiting above the earth. No ground towers or fibre networks are required.

All you need is a UPS to keep your modem and satellite receiver powered up, and your internet connection will run smoothly regardless of the Eskom grid.

Satellite internet packages

As MorClick’s internet solutions don’t rely on cellular towers or other ground network infrastructure, they are also an excellent choice for South Africans living in remote areas.

Home users can enjoy the following packages, each with speeds of up to 20Mbps:

MorConnectivity Capped

MorConnectivity Unlimited

MorEntertainment

MorConnectivity Capped offers up to 200GB of data per month with free usage from 00:00 to 06:00. Heavy users can then opt for the MorConnectivity Unlimited option, which has no data cap.

If you want the best streaming experience, MorEntertainment is specifically designed for media streaming – offering more bandwidth for common platforms like Netflix and YouTube.

MorClick’s also caters to business users – with its MorBackUp package acting as a reliable failover connection during load-shedding.

For regular use, MorClick offers several other business satellite Internet solutions that are targeted at specific use cases – including:

MorBusiness

MorMeetings

MorSecurity

MorTourism

Choose MorClick

MorClick, in partnership with YahClick (powered by Hughes), is South Africa’s leading satellite internet provider and is known for connecting people and communities who are underserved or unserved by other Internet providers.

The demand for satellite Internet solutions in these areas is at an all-time high, with some South African ISPs even resorting to importing satellite devices that are not licenced in South Africa to serve their customers.

With MorClick as your ISP, you get fully licensed satellite Internet solutions that provide affordable, reliable connectivity anywhere in South Africa.

These satellite internet solutions also offer all South Africans relief from load-shedding by ensuring they always remain connected.

Click here to learn more about MorClick.