Win 1 of 3 Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd gen media players

Xiaomi is running a competition on MyBroadband to promote its excellent TV Box S 2nd gen media player.

This media player delivers even better image quality than its hugely popular predecessor, and runs the industry-leading Google TV operating system.

Three lucky MyBroadband readers will each win their own Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen media player – worth a recommended retail price of R1,199 each.

How to enter

Follow these simple steps for a chance to win:

Visit the Xiaomi brand store on Takealot and read about the TV Box S 2nd Gen media player. Post a comment in this thread explaining which feature excites you the most about this media player.

The competition runs from 4 September until 8 September – so click here to enter the competition.