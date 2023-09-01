Hisense South Africa unveils bold branding and logo for premium line

Discover a world where innovation meets consumer electronics with Hisense South Africa.

Renowned for our tech-savvy creations, we’ve reached a new milestone with our latest product line.

Recognizing the need for a bold, attention-grabbing identity, we’ve embraced change.

Witness the transformation as our logo evolves, capturing the essence of our forward-thinking product range. At Hisense, the future is now.

“The new logo is like the bright point on the horizon. Cutting through the darkness, Hisense South Africa hopes to provide guidance on the latest technological advances in the consumer electronics industry.”

“Our brand is innovation, quality, and excellence. This logo update will further link Hisense with those concepts in the minds of consumers,” said Luna Nortje, Assistant General Manager and Sales Director of Hisense.

The new logo represents Hisense’s excellent craftsmanship and its ability to constantly exceed its customers’ expectations.

Hisense has unveiled its new Premium range of products, which includes a collection of luxury refrigerators and cutting-edge smart TVs that deliver unmatched performance.

We unpack Hisense’s new Premium products below.

Premium refrigerators

Hisense’s new Premium refrigerators offer generous storage capacities, customisable compartments, and cutting-edge technologies like humidity preservation.

This technology is designed to keep your perishables at optimal freshness at all times by managing not only the temperature of your fridge, but also the amount of moisture it contains.

Hisense has also ensured that energy efficiency is prioritised in its Premium range.

Not only does this help you save on your electricity bill, it also has a significant, positive environmental impact.

All of these features and technologies are then contained in streamlined, stylish designs that will fit perfectly into your modern kitchen.

Premium smart TVs

The new Premium line of Hisense smart TVs redefines home entertainment with their gorgeous 4K displays and lifelike visuals.

These TVs offer vivid colours, impressive sharpness, and smooth motion for a complete entertainment package – whether you’re watching the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, or catching up on your favourite series.

“With the new smart TVs, we aim to give our customers a viewing experience that is second to none,” said Liu.

Further immersing you in the viewing experience are powerful audio systems, which support technologies like Dolby Atmos to make you feel like you are in the thick of the action.

This is complemented by integrated smart features like voice control and smart device compatibility.

When combined with the VIDAA operating system, Hisense’s new Premium smart TVs give you the best seat in the house every time you turn them on.

Choose Hisense

Hisense’s products have earned a reputation for excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and the new Premium range takes this to the next level.

Hisense Premium smart TVs and fridges are available nationwide through leading retailers and Hisense’s South African website.

Click here to get the latest Hisense Premium products on Takealot.