Gallagher Convention Centre – Your event, your way

Gallagher Convention Centre is Gauteng’s premier events venue, a title it has maintained since launching in 1993.

Boasting a huge 32-hectare property with 27 multi-purpose venues and 5,000 parking bays, Gallagher Convention Centre’s facilities are incredibly popular and host approximately 30 exhibitions and 350 events every year.

These events vary in nature, and include conferences, dinners, luncheons, cocktail parties, exhibitions, and private events.

With a track record that includes serving a 3,400-plated dinner in under 18 minutes and hosting over 30,000 guests in a single weekend, Gallagher Convention Centre is capable of handling any event at the highest standard.

Service excellence

Equally important as its facilities is Gallagher Convention Centre’s unwavering commitment to service excellence.

Its professional and experienced team works with a hand-picked network of pre-qualified suppliers to meet your every need when hosting an event.

Through Gallagher Convention Centre’s single-call solution, you can make use of these pre-qualified suppliers and avoid the stress of having to find your own.

“We get clients to have a successful show without the hassle of dealing with sourcing suppliers, setting up stages, and finding the right way of doing it,” said Gallagher Convention Centre Finance Director Peter Ssali.

This attitude towards excellence extends to its own staff, who are committed to ensuring that your event runs smoothly at all times.

“We are rated as one of the best venues in South Africa – not only because of our buildings and beautiful gardens, but because of our team and the pride with which our team does their job” said Gallagher Convention Centre CEO Charles Wilson.

From acclaimed chefs who will prepare a five-star menu to suit your event’s theme, to a helpful supporting cast that works behind the scenes – these professionals will work diligently to ensure all of your requirements are met and your expectations exceeded.

“The distinguishing aspect of doing business with Gallagher is having 200-300 years of experience at your beck and call – whenever you need it, however you need it – to make sure your event is successful,” said Wilson.

“Gallagher focuses a lot of energy on upskilling staff within our company, making sure that that this experience never leaves us.”

Your event, your way

Gallagher Convention Centre is committed to ensuring that your event runs smoothly and your guests have an excellent experience.

Watch the video below to learn more about what makes Gallagher Convention Centre special.