TechMarkit and MSI partner to launch cheapest way to get the latest MSI gaming laptops

MSI has partnered with TechMarkit to bring unprecedented value to South African gamers with its Double Discount deals.

This promotion guarantees huge savings if you trade in your old laptop or smartphone when buying the latest MSI Intel 12th and 13th Gen gaming laptops from TechMarkit.

What makes this promotion so special is that you get two discounts in one promotion – here’s how it works.

Double Discount deals

Customers can trade in their old laptop or smartphone to get up to a whopping R10,000 back in trade-in value.

Then, after taking your trade in amount into account, TechMarkit will offer you a further 10% off the selling price of your new MSI Gaming laptop.

For example: if you buy a laptop for R36,000 and get a R10,000 trade-in discount, your balance would be R26,000.

You will then get a further R2,600 off your purchase (10%) resulting in your laptop costing only R23,400.

The trade-in value that will be offered by TechMarkit depends on the specifications and quality of the device you trade in, as well as the condition it is in.

This is a great way to save on your purchase while also getting rid of tech you don’t use anymore. As well as, allowing it to be repurposed for future use by a new user.

This guarantees outstanding value when buying the latest MSI gaming laptops in South Africa.

The following laptops are available as part of this promotion:

MSI Vector GP77

Normal retail price: R46,999

Maximum Double Discount price: R32,299

MSI Vector GP77 Processor Intel Core i7 13700H Memory 32GB DDR5 Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 17.3-inch 1440p Operating System Windows 11 Home Warranty 2 Years

MSI Katana 15 B13VFK

Normal retail price: R35,999

Maximum Double Discount price: R23,999

MSI Katana 15 B13VFK Processor Intel Core i9 13900H Memory 16GB DDR5 Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1080p Operating System Windows 11 Home Warranty 2 Years

MSI Pulse B13VGK

Normal retail price: R39,999

Maximum Double Discount price: R26,999

MSI Pulse B13VGK Processor Intel Core i7 13700H Memory 16GB DDR5 Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 17.3-inch 1080p Operating System Windows 11 Home Warranty 2 Years

