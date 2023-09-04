MTN receives trophy for winning 2023 MyBroadband Best Mobile Voice Network

MTN has been named the 2023 MyBroadband Best Mobile Voice Network and has been awarded the prestigious MyBroadband trophy.

The MyBroadband Best Mobile Voice Network award is handed out to the South African mobile network that has shown superior voice performance, determined through thorough and comprehensive research.

This trophy is, therefore, a testament to the outstanding voice network quality MTN has displayed over the past year.

The sought-after award was accepted by MTN SA’s CTO Rami Farah, General Manager of Network Planning Zoltan Miklos, and General Manager for Network Operation Farhad Essop, at MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

Emerging victorious

MTN’s supremacy was determined through South Africa’s biggest-ever network quality testing project conducted by MyBroadband Insights in partnership with Analytico, Afristay, and Keysight distributor Coral-i.

Surpassing the industry regulations set by ICASA, MTN was found to have an Average Call Setup Success Ratio of 98.20%, and a Dropped Call Ratio of only 2.37%.

The high-end network testing further demonstrated that MTN managed to maintain an average call setup time of 2.54 seconds, and achieved a Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.21.

MTN’s high overall score of 66.30% outperformed other mobile network service providers in South Africa, signalling strong and consistent network performance.

The project conducted tests in all major South African cities, small towns, and even routes connecting them. This highlights MTN’s commitment to providing strong voice network coverage that is consistent throughout the nation.

MTN’s infrastructure investment pays off

MTN’s nation-leading performance is the result of its sustained focus on enhancing the user experience by investing heavily in its infrastructure over the past five years.

Its resilience against the challenges caused by load-shedding, backed by significant investments in batteries and backup generators, further strengthens its network quality and reliability.

This infrastructure investment has enabled MTN to set the new standard for mobile voice network quality in South Africa.

The MyBroadband Best Mobile Voice Network award is a commendable recognition of MTN’s commitment to maintaining exceptional service quality.