Empowering women through conversation: Navigating unprecedented times

McDonald’s South Africa’s Women Leadership Network hosted an engaging webinar as part of its Women in Conversation series, in honour of Women’s month.

Moderated by Bongiwe Zwane, a seasoned broadcaster under the theme “Navigating Unprecedented Times”, the expert panel of speakers addressed various topics related to life challenges, including financial obstacles, adapting to change, and effectively balancing careers and relationships.

This event proved to be a platform for stimulating discussions, motivating individuals to confront challenges with determination, and fostering an atmosphere of solidarity, strength, and togetherness.

McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer, Greg Solomon opened the event with a resounding call for unity and progress. He urged individuals and businesses to build relationships and offer mutual support amid unprecedented challenges that we face as a nation.

Greg highlighted the impact of unity on shaping the company’s future, the nation, and the world. He stressed collaborative efforts for positive change and resilience.

Dr Jessica Aikens, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager for International Markets at McDonald’s highlighted the power of community among women. She emphasized the need for vulnerability and seeking help, as no one can navigate life’s challenges alone.

Jessica’s insights emphasised the importance of mutual support and collaboration.

She reiterated the significance of seeking allies and connecting with trusted individuals around your personal and corporate life. She emphasized the necessity of discussing one’s mental well-being with supervisors.

Additionally, she highlighted that globally only 25% of women can talk about mental health matters, this stat clearly proves that a lot of women are suffering in silence due to fear of being perceived as weak or unable to perform their duties at work because of their mental health. In case of apprehension, she encouraged people to reach out to someone they are comfortable to talk to.

Maggie Mojapelo the Founder of The HR Touch, a change management organisation emphasised the significance of building resilience and flexibility, particularly for women who are navigating the ever-changing landscape.

She stressed the importance of integrating the physical, social, and mental self to develop as individuals. Maggie encouraged a perspective that focuses on growth through experiences, rather than being worn down by challenges.

Maggie stressed the significance of including mental wellness coaching in organizations, fostering a sense of psychological safety, and acknowledging that leadership encompasses more than just work-related performance.

Thabo Hollo, an executive at Old Mutual, drew attention to the financial crisis affecting many individuals. He discussed the prevalent stress and mental impact caused by financial challenges, leading many to get into debt with loans to sustain their livelihoods.

He noted a rise in stress levels among women, with an increase from 45% to 61%, attributed to financial pressures. The key to overcoming these challenges is to make thoughtful choices regarding family priorities and align them with financial and personal goals.

Thabo further emphasized the importance of involving young men in conversations about societal challenges, underlining that these issues are not limited to gender but affect society as a whole. He advocated for diversity interventions to address these concerns collectively.

McDonald’s South Africa remains dedicated to empowering women and individuals, fostering collective action, and strengthening our community’s resilience.