Redington collaborates with ASUS to elevate computing performance in South Africa

Redington, the leading technology integrator and innovation powerhouse, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with ASUS Global, catering to the South African market.

This collaboration promises to redefine performances and transform the way businesses operate by leveraging the unique strengths and expertise of both companies.

The latest partnership is set to drive innovation and optimize processes for businesses through ASUS’s state-of-the-art laptop portfolio, desktops, and laptops catering enterprise clients, delivering unparalleled value to channel partners and customers across the country.

Both companies are renowned for their commitment to excellence, and this collaboration amplifies their collective dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology products.

According to recent industry reports, the revenue in the laptops and tablets segment of the consumer electronics market in South Africa is projected to have consistent growth between 2023 and 2025 and amount to an estimated revenue of $1.2 billion USD in 2025.

As per the terms of the agreement, Redington will be authorized to deliver ASUS’s end-to-end laptop portfolio to its extensive channel network across the South African market.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer, Redington Middle East, and Africa, said, “We are pleased to announce our recent collaboration with ASUS for the South African market.”

“This partnership signifies our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and providing our partners and customers with the best-in-class offerings.”

“Both organizations and consumers are increasingly achieving higher levels of productivity through digital technology. This necessitates the use of modern devices that offer enhanced security and significantly improved speed.”

“The transition to these contemporary devices stands as a critical element in unlocking digital productivity and fortifying defenses against cyberthreats.”

“Redington, in collaboration with its extensive network of channel partners, is dedicated to making these advanced devices accessible to both consumers and enterprises in South Africa. This enables them to harness the full potential of these devices and effectively pursue their objectives.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jasmine Lin, Country Head, ASUS South & Southern Africa said, “ASUS is excited to embark on this journey with Redington to ensure our cutting-edge products are available to everyone looking to elevate computing performance in South Africa.”

“We look forward to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks together. ASUS believes in collaborating with partners who share our passion for technological advancement and innovation to build exceptional user experiences. We are thrilled to bring our portfolio of laptops to the South African market with Redington and its vast network of channel partners.”