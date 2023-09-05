Adopting low-code as a development strategy within your company

Low-code is a fundamental part of the automation movement that is setting the future trends of software development – but it requires buy-in from the top and a commitment from the technical team to reach its full implementation across your business.

According to JustSolve, a leading South African software development company specialising in custom software development using both traditional- and low-code development approaches.

“Companies must reach out to their executives to get top-down buy-in and identify a champion within the organisation that will drive the adoption, enabling the company to execute their digital transformation strategies,” said JustSolve founder and CEO Botha van der Vyver.

This champion must advocate, inform, and lead the company in its efforts to think simpler.

The technical team will need to be trained and coached in this new, verified approach to software development – with low-code, automation, and Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions front and centre.

Transformation, not replication

Van der Vyver stated that replicating legacy processes with newer technologies like low-code is insufficient for companies who want to thrive now and in the future.

Instead, low-code platforms must be used to transform how work is done and how information is shared across the business landscape.

“Ultimately, your organisation will need to commit to transforming rather than replicating inefficient processes to see desired success,” said van der Vyver.

All stakeholders must embrace this process if their transformation efforts are to be successful.

This includes your software development team, who will need to accept and adapt to the changes that low-code will make to their daily tasks.

If you can get this right, your software development processes will improve exponentially – delivering tangible business benefits.

Benefits of becoming a low-code development company

According to OutSystems, investing in digital transformation and embracing the power of low-code can improve your business’s ROI by up to 10 times.

This is because apps can now be built faster with fewer, more productive developers, bringing the overall development cost down.

These platforms further reduce costs and increase deployment by incorporating DevOps and catering for the end-to-end application lifecycle management (ALM).

Research conducted into applications built using the OutSystems Platform benefitted clients in the following ways:

6-10 times faster time to market

3-10 times more throughput productivity

50-75% less refactoring and rework

4x more reusability between components

40-60% build cost saving

20-40% run cost saving

JustSolve can help

Since its founding in 2016, JustSolve has won multiple awards for the world-class digital solutions they have delivered for their clients – from scale-ups to large enterprises.

They are committed to bridging the gap between traditional software development, the latest progressive technologies, and human-centric design – ensuring that businesses of all sizes can deliver end-to-end digital solutions.

As the leading South African OutSystems partner with multiple technical competency badges, awards, and 100+ technical certifications in its team, JustSolve has the expertise to help businesses unlock and leverage the full potential of low-code and AI in this era of hyper-automation.

JustSolve delivers a wide range of services that empower businesses to transform in 4 key areas – cloud migration, process automation, CX transformation and systems modernisation.

