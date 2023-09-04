Dell Precision laptops – Cutting-edge performance for South African professionals

Dell Technologies’ Precision mobile workstations are ideal for professionals who need powerful performance in a streamlined form factor.

These industry-leading laptops are the product of over 25 years of design refinement and have been tailored to deliver intensive performance to all manner of professionals – from architects and engineers, to data scientists and VR developers.

This is thanks to the impressive hardware and features packed into the Precision mobile workstations, all implemented with the purpose of solving every productivity need your business could possibly have.

Innovative display

This attention to detail begins with the touchscreen displays – which boast a superior UHD+ resolution and support the latest HDR technologies.

Precision workstations are therefore perfect for creative professionals like editors and graphic designers.

Creatives also appreciate Dell Technologies’ innovative PremierColor technology that delivers a massive range of precise colours, alongside the InfinityEdge narrow bezel for a more immersive viewing experience.

Complementing these viewing technologies is ComfortView Plus, which reduces blue light emissions to prevent eye strain. This allows even the most conscientious professional to use their Dell Precision mobile workstation for hours on end.

Unmatched performance

Dell’s Precision laptops are packed with all the power you need to keep up with your impressive work ethic.

They have Intel Core i7 and i9 processors, ample DDR5 memory, and ultra-fast PCIe SSD storage – ensuring these workstations can handle any task you throw at them.

Complementing the hardware is Dell’s cutting-edge AI-based performance technology, which automatically tunes your Precision workstation to suit the apps you are using.

This makes the most of each laptop’s hardware in every situation, ensuring your employees are always as productive as possible.

Dell’s advanced thermal solutions then support this potent mix of hardware and software-based performance through careful temperature management – providing longer and more efficient periods of productivity.

Reliable and safe

Another area where Dell Technologies’ Precision workstations stand apart from the competition is their unrivalled data management tools.

These solutions protect your data in every situation – including Error Corrective Code (ECC) memory that automatically fixes single-bit memory errors, and RMT Pro that identifies and maps out bad memory sectors whenever you reboot your laptop.

Your IT team will also be warned when a workstation’s DIMMs need replacing, and Dell ProSupport Plus will supply comprehensive services and support for your needs.

Equally valuable in the included hardware-based security, which comprises:

Lockable and removable storage

Lockable chassis with intrusion sensors

Privacy shutters on cameras

Facial recognition

Fingerprint readers

When combined, every Precision laptop user is guaranteed data protection in all situations.

Choose Dell Precision

Dell Precision mobile workstations are the best choice for professionals and are distributed in South Africa by Axiz.

Axiz is a leading South African ICT distributor with over 30 years of experience and is a trusted choice for technology solutions.

Learn more about the Dell Precision range.

Click here to contact us today!