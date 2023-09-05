The future of pet insurance: digital, simplified, and personalised

The pet insurance market is a rapidly growing segment, both in South Africa and around the world.

For context, the global pet insurance market was worth more than $2.83 billion at the end of 2021 and is projected to reach $32.7 billion by 2030.

One of the top trends being observed in the pet insurance industry is consumers’ need for easy-to-use digital platforms when it comes to claiming and policy management. The rapidly developing technological landscape has causes consumers to expect personalised, instantaneous service at the touch of a button.

Although international pet insurance companies are quickly adapting to this trend by transforming the way they do insurance through digitisation & personalisation, there are very few South African pet insurers who are rising to the occasion.

Pet insurance companies who want to remain competitive need to embrace modern technologies to streamline their provision of high-quality service to their clients.

According to insurance news publication, Beinsure, “The solution lies in modern, cloud-based, low-code configurable core systems that deliver the agility and data granularity needed to make pet insurance policies more relevant, affordable, transparent and easy to engage with over the lifetime of a pet.”

“Such systems make the policyholder’s user experience not only more efficient but also stress-free and streamlined.”

This is an approach that leading South African insurance company Oneplan agrees with wholeheartedly, which is why it offers streamlined digital sign-ups, web and app based self-service platforms and upfront day to day benefits to their Onecard in one minute to their customers.

Oneplan website

The Oneplan website makes it easy to get a pet insurance quote in just a few minutes.

All you need to do is fill out an online form that includes your details as well as information about your pets.

Once completed, Oneplan will assess and provide quotes on each of their plans for you to choose from.

You can then choose to accept the quote for the plan best suited to you and protect yourself against the costs of veterinary bills and ensure your pets stay happy and healthy.

The benefits do not stop there: When you sign up for a Oneplan pet insurance plan online, you can earn a discount 30% off your first two months of premiums (excl. Accident Plan) plus waive your R160 Onecard fee.

With this combination of convenience and affordability, choosing Oneplan pet insurance would be the most tech savvy and affordable choice.

Oneplan App

Once you join Oneplan as a client, you can access extensive functionality through the Oneplan smartphone app.

This includes the ability to load claims for vet visits, manage your claims, view your policy and benefits, access the pet wellness wheel which keeps track of your pet’s annual health check-up cycles and provides access the Onepet store, which offers exclusive access and up to 25% discount storewide to Oneplan Pet Parents, making your premiums even more affordable.

The app also lets you contact Oneplan’s friendly support team with its in app chat function – ensuring you always have easy access to assistance.

There is also an emergency button for more serious concerns relating to your pet’s health.

Choose Oneplan

Oneplan truly cares about its clients and their pets, and its user-friendly online channels are a clear illustration of this.

With premiums starting at only R80, intuitive digital tools, and a strong passion for animals, Oneplan is the obvious choice for your pet insurance needs.