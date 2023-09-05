Linteg Fibre – The network operator that puts its customers first

Photo: Linteg Fibre CEO Ettienne Knipe

Linteg Fibre is a multi-disciplined fibre connectivity company that is passionate about delivering the best broadband services to South Africans.

Managing and operating fibre infrastructure on behalf of several reputable investment and property funds, Linteg Fibre is currently in control of 55,000 points across South Africa.

Its presence extends across residential suburbs and complexes, and Linteg Fibre continues to expand its network through its relationship with 50 contractors nationwide.

Linteg is also looking at expanding its ever-growing network into the lower LSM areas.

As Linteg Fibre CEO Ettienne Knipe says: “Everybody has the right to education. Communication is the basis of education. Internet educates!”

Superior infrastructure

Where Linteg Fibre stands apart from other network providers is in its dedication to the quality of its infrastructure.

While many other fibre network operators have prioritised “getting in first” above all else, Linteg Fibre believes that delivering high-quality, robust infrastructure that stands the test of time is the key to long-term success.

Therefore, it is willing to invest more in the short term to ensure its network is of the best quality – knowing that this will lead to continued business and customer loyalty down the line.

Competitors that do the opposite are now suffering, as these network providers are losing contracts to Linteg Fibre due to customer dissatisfaction.

Customer service is key

Linteg Fibre’s commitment to excellence extends to its customer experience processes.

CEO Ettienne Knipe refers to Linteg Fibre’s customers as being “part of our family,” and believes that all customers should feel ‘safe’ when talking with a customer experience expert.

While many network providers talk a big game about their customer service, Linteg Fibre actually executes on its claims – as it believes building strong relationships with customers is key to achieving long-term success.

Linteg Fibre also does not only view this success purely in terms of its finances – it aims to improve the lives of as many South Africans as possible and is willing to go the extra mile to achieve this.

Changing the industry

In alignment with its commitment to delivering high-quality fibre experiences to South Africans, Linteg Fibre runs its own ISPs alongside those of its partners – delivering more choices to users.

It also recently celebrated its own “Independence Day” on 14 July, when it officially left every shared service it was a part of.

As a small company, Linteg Fibre has grown exponentially – and learned from its early mistakes – to a point where it has been able to upgrade its core infrastructure and achieve this independence.

Linteg Fibre sees this as an awesome opportunity to deliver a world-class customer experience that is unrivalled thanks to not having to depend on third-party providers.

This newly found freedom gives Linteg Fibre the ability to continue on its trajectory of leading, not following.

“We never sit with our feet on the coffee table,” said Knipe. “We always source improvement on our service quality!”

With full control over all of its infrastructure and services, it is better positioned than ever before to serve the South African people – so look out for exciting new projects in the months and years ahead.

