Introducing Metacom’s new product range: Powering Connectivity and Innovation

Metacom is proud to unveil its latest product range, featuring four cutting-edge routers that redefine connectivity solutions – the MC7000 enterprise router, the MC200 / MC250 intelligent routers, the MC450 remote router, and the MC740 media player.

These routers exemplify Metacom’s commitment to delivering unparalleled performance and features tailored to various segments.

Metacom’s vision is to design, build, and implement world-class, innovative ICT products and solutions that make a positive difference in the lives of its customers, partners, and staff.

“Our goal is to make our customers more successful and to give them a competitive edge by launching new products that deliver improved features and superior functionality,” said Metacom Chief Marketing Officer, Marius Visser.

This product refresh follows a substantial investment during the lockdown period, solidifying Metacom’s position as a future-ready business to maintain their focus on achieving meaningful organizational growth.

The new routers signify the culmination of this strategy.

Not only do these routers offer unparalleled features in the present, but they are also designed to seamlessly integrate with Metacom’s upcoming MetaWAN solution.

We detail what makes each new Metacom router special below.

Metacom MC7000 Enterprise Router

The MC7000 enterprise router stands as the ultimate all-in-one solution, delivering a diverse range of managed services within a single, rack-mountable form factor.

Whether you need to distribute and stream media content, multicast live radio, support point-of-sale systems, or provide end-users with managed Wi-Fi services – the MC7000 excels effortlessly.

The MC7000 guarantees high-quality and stable connectivity in every scenario thanks to a wide array of last-mile connection options.

Customizable rules, optimising both underlay and overlay SD-WAN connectivity, enhance the connectivity experience.

The MC7000 not only serves as the foundation for your connectivity needs but also seamlessly integrates key services, such as Wi-Fi, analytics and media driving revenue generation and organisational success.

Metacom MC200 / MC250 Intelligent Routers

The MC200 intelligent router revolutionizes business connectivity by offering affordable, compact, high-speed LTE or Fibre connectivity.

Whilst being rack-mountable, its small form factor, complete with an OLED screen, simplifies integration and access to vital information.

Boasting redundancy with multiple SIM cards and supporting multiple broadband underlays, it is fully compatible with Metacom’s SD-WAN service offering, providing detailed insight into performance and utilisation.

The MC250 further includes Wi-Fi connectivity for added flexibility.

These routers prioritize quality, reliability, and ease of use, ensuring seamless connectivity without complexity, at the best possible price.

Metacom MC450 Remote Router

Designed for unmanned environments, the MC450 remote router offers reliable connectivity at an affordable price point.

Purpose-built to function without human intervention, the MC450 ensures consistent, high-speed Ethernet-to-LTE connectivity for uninterrupted IoT device integration with business systems.

Featuring two 100Mbps Ethernet ports and LTE connectivity with multiple SIM cards, the MC450 delivers exceptional connectivity in unmanned environments.

Its remote management capabilities eliminate the need for physical visits, and support for automatic SIM switching guarantees continuous connectivity.

Whether in remote locations or for IoT devices, the MC450 is the optimal choice.

Metacom MC740 Media Player

Dedicated to delivering high-quality connectivity for in-store media, the MC740 media player is a standout product.

Running Metacom’s dedicated media platform and supporting up to 4K content and HTML 5 over Wi-Fi, the MC740 is routing-capable, catering to diverse media-focused requirements.

From in-store radio stations to global executive announcements and queue management integration, the MC740 excels.

Its multifunctional design enables simultaneous music playback and queue management, coupled with robust analytics functionality.

Metacom’s new product range represents a stride forward in connectivity innovation, delivering exceptional features today while seamlessly integrating with our future MetaWAN solution.

Explore the possibilities and revolutionize your connectivity with Metacom.

Click here to view all of Metacom’s new routers.