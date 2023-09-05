BLUETTI – Your ultimate power solution to tackle load-shedding

Experts warn that South Africa’s power crisis may persist until the end of next year, and by the 29th week of 2023, the total hours of living in darkness in South Africa amounted to 49 days.

Amid this grim milestone in the nation’s history, BLUETTI has come forward with effective solutions to combat load-shedding in the country.

BLUETTI is a leader in the clean energy storage industry, and its backup power solutions help South Africans take control of their power and break free from the darkness.

Below, we explore how these products can help South Africans escape from load shedding.

AC200MAX+B230 – Scalable home backup power

BLUETTI’s flagship model is the AC200MAX, which features a substantial 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W AC output (4,800W surge).

The 16-outlet power station provides uninterrupted power to most household appliances and essential devices during load-shedding, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and electric ovens.

It can power a 150W refrigerator for 10 hours, a 10W light bulb for over 150 hours, or a 5000 BTU AC for approximately 1-4 hours.

This capacity can also be extended by adding two 2,048Wh B230 battery units, increasing the total battery capacity to 6,144Wh and enabling you to power these devices two or even three times longer.

The AC200MAX then offers 7 charging methods, including solar, car charging, and AC power, either separately or in combination, for flexible and fast recharging.

For example, it takes approximately 5 to 6 hours to fully charge the AC200MAX using an AC adapter at 500W.

However, you can use the dual input to combine this with 900W of solar power for a maximum of 1,400W, reducing the charging time to less than 3 hours.

EP500Pro – Powerhouse for extended power outages

If you need something more powerful and for extended power outages, the EP500Pro is for you.

This powerful and robust generator has a massive 5,100Wh capacity and an impressive 3,000W output that can ensure that your lights stay on, food remains fresh in the refrigerators, and all essential equipment is running.

It features sensitive UPS functionality to ensure you get a seamless 20ms switchover when the power goes out, providing uninterrupted power at all times.

The EP500Pro offers 15 power outlets, ensuring it can power and charge multiple devices simultaneously, including the following:

100W smart TV – 50 hours

500W space heater – 8.6 hours

1,000W microwave – 4.3 hours

It is powered by LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) batteries and an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that protects against overcharging.

Despite its weight, the EP500Pro is easy to move around and position wherever you need power thanks to its four sturdy wheels.

EB3A and EB70 – Compact emergency power

If you are looking for portable power solutions for load-shedding emergencies, the EB3A and EB70 offer compact and powerful options.

Weighing only 4.6kg, the EB3A offers 268Wh of capacity with a 600W maximum output to power electronics and small devices.

It features nine outlets and can charge a 100W laptop for approximately 3.5 hours, a 60W mini fridge for 3.6 hours, and a 5W light for 30 hours.

Once depleted, the EB3A can be recharged by AC power, solar panels, a car, or a generator – and supports 430W dual charging to reach a full charge within two hours.

It also features UPS functionality to power your critical loads during sudden power failures and can be easily controlled remotely from your smartphone.

The EB70 has a larger capacity of 716Wh while weighing only 9.7kg.

With 12 outlets and 1,000W output power, it can power a 12W lamp for 50 hours, a 400W juicer for 1.5 hours, and a Wi-Fi router for 65 hours.

The EB70 also accepts multiple charging methods, including wall outlets, solar panels, and cars.

Empower all in need

Driven by its mission to empower communities and individuals, BLUETTI is committed to bringing clean energy to every home for a sustainable future.

As part of this commitment, BLUETTI launched its 5-year LAAF (Lighting An African Family) programme in 2021 to bring electricity to off-grid households in Africa.

This programme has seen thousands of African families in off-grid areas freed from darkness and powered by free BLUETTI home solar systems.

BLUETTI’s latest endeavour is a partnership with Solar Sister, an international NGO dedicated to empowering women in Africa.

This partnership will see BLUETTI donate home solar kits to Nigerian women in off-grid families and continue to bring light and hope to those without.

In South Africa, BLUTETTI is responding to the load-shedding crisis as a beacon of hope, offering efficient and reliable power solutions for households and businesses alike.

With BLUETTI’s backup power, every South African can reduce their dependence on the grid and mitigate the impact of load-shedding.

BLUETTI empowers the nation to face this challenge head-on and embrace a more resilient future.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception.

By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet.

This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

