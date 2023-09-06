Altron Arrow’s four technology megatrends to watch for

Altron Arrow is celebrating 25 years as a key electronics enabler in South Africa.

Throughout this time, Altron Arrow has provided smart thinking, delivered impactful innovations, and built strong working partnerships with customers and suppliers.

Moving forward, Altron Arrow is excited about the future of technology and innovation, and has identified four megatrends to keep an eye on.

These are detailed below.

Electrification of everything

Electric vehicles are here to stay and industry players need to future-proof their technologies accordingly.

For years, the primary concern has been delivering more range, but now the industry will focus on guaranteeing easy access to charging stations.

This will reduce “range anxiety”, leading to a faster uptake of electric vehicles.

Furthermore, these charging stations must support future smart technologies that will streamline the electric vehicle charging process.

Given the extensive investment in setting up charging infrastructure, it is important that current installations take these future technologies into account.

Autonomous machines

Industries like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail are becoming increasingly “robotized.”

They are leveraging automation, intelligent robots, and predictive analytics – all of which are driven by AI, ML, and edge computing.

Furthermore, augmented and virtual reality are being paired with digital twins to allow for improved monitoring, controlling, and interacting with robots while not physically being in the same location.

Thanks to this, businesses can empower their employees to collaborate with technology to deliver improved productivity and safety.

Smart everything

Virtual assistants that were previously technological fantasies are now approaching reality.

This is thanks to key advancements in sensors, AI, and IoT, which are making it easier to kit out entire buildings with intelligent capabilities.

The business use cases of this are extensive and include:

Monitoring the efficiency of complex business infrastructure systems

Optimising the energy consumption of lighting systems

Optimising elevator activity on a need-basis

Controlling green-energy systems

In Bee’ah’s headquarters in the UAE, for example, a first-of-its-kind AI-based concierge is being tested.

This system can help people book appointments, navigate the building, hail rides, and much more – which is comparable to the “J.A.R.V.I.S” system in Iron Man.

Energy management

Alternative energy solutions have been thrust into the spotlight as energy companies and consumers look to solve electricity challenges while navigating issues like sustainability, pricing, and supply.

However, these technologies were generally not as instantaneous, powerful, and steady as traditional fossil-fuel sources.

This is now changing, as energy companies invest more into research and development.

Technology is also playing a key role in optimising energy use in homes, businesses, and entire cities – particularly IoT, which delivers increased connectivity and functionality while drawing less power.

Altron Arrow

Altron Arrow is privileged to work in an industry that can help deliver the value these megatrends present.

It looks forward to the next 25 years of transforming the world through technology.

