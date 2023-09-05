Vodacom introduces 30% more airtime for customers through VodaPay

Vodacom is pleased to announce that customers will receive 30% more airtime when they recharge through the VodaPay super app.

This value-added airtime lasts 365 days – keeping customers connected for longer. Customers can use this airtime to make calls, buy voice bundles, SMSs or convert it into data bundles to access the internet.

“We are excited to give customers additional value in the form of airtime, particularly at a time when the cost of living is high with South Africans facing persistent price pressures. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations by providing value and convenience.”

“With the 30% more airtime, we are enabling customers to experience and enjoy connectivity, productivity and entertainment in line with our purpose of connecting everyone for a better future,” says Rishaad Tayob, Consumer Business Director at Vodacom South Africa.

To take advantage of the 30% more airtime, customers need to make their airtime purchases through the VodaPay super app, available for download on the Apple App Store; Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.

As an example, a customer recharging with R12 will get R3.60 more airtime, totalling a full value of R15.60 for them to enjoy.

“From mobile devices to internet access, connectivity opens opportunities to transform lives and connect for a better future leaving no one behind. With more airtime, customers can take advantage of many more digital platforms that keep them empowered, and even more so when they use our super app, VodaPay,” added Tayob.

With the ever-growing reliance on devices and the increasing demand for seamless connectivity, Vodacom recognises the importance of staying ahead of evolving customer needs. With this promotion, customers can now experience the freedom to stay connected with loved ones; conduct business and explore the digital world.

“The introductory offer reflects Vodacom’s ongoing commitment to delivering value and convenience to all VodaPay users. By utilising the power of digital technology, Vodacom is revolutionising the way customers access and enjoy mobile communication services,” concluded Tayob.

For more information about the 30% bonus airtime offer visit www.vodacom.co.za