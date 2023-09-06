PolicyGPT – The generative AI solution transforming the global insurance industry

Tautona, a global leader in AI innovation with headquarters in Johannesburg, has launched PolicyGPT – an all-in-one generative AI solution that is revolutionising the insurance industry.

PolicyGPT uses its in-depth generative AI model to streamline the entire insurance process for its clients, including claims processing, risk assessment, underwriting, and customer interactions.

“PolicyGPT has revolutionised how insurance companies operate, providing generative AI to help insurers advance essential business functions, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences,” said John Holdsworth, CEO of Tautona.

PolicyGPT features

The core value that PolicyGPT provides is translating complex insurance industry language into actionable insights.

This spans a wide range of insurance processes, including:

Underwriting – PolicyGPT automates and supports the underwriting process, empowering underwriters to deliver optimised quotes tailored to each buyer's risk profile and coverage needs.

Claims processing – Advanced algorithms handle initial claims routing and triaging – delivering claim resolution times measured in minutes rather than days or weeks.

Compliance – PolicyGPT generates AI-powered policy summaries and clear interpretations of complex insurance regulations.

Brokerage – Generative AI interprets and analyses policy documents and materials to enhance advisory capacities and deliver tailored policy options.

Customer service – AI-powered chatbots interpret both voice and text to manage policyholder interactions, resolving issues in minutes.

The result of these extensive features is clear: PolicyGPT will completely transform how insurance is conducted globally.

This is thanks to how PolicyGPT leverages not only data, but powerful intelligence to deliver more value to your clients, faster.

“Understanding language is fundamental to grasping thought,” said Donovan Wilson, Product Manager at Tautona.

“PolicyGPT masters insurance-specific language, weaponizing your insurance documents and converting them into intelligent databases for precise, actionable insights.”

Why your business needs PolicyGPT

The launch of PolicyGPT comes at a time when the insurance market is more competitive than ever, and businesses need to embrace innovation to stay ahead.

PolicyGPT is the perfect tool to achieve this by leveraging generative AI to address your business needs, as well as those of your clients.

Your insurance business will gain a significant advantage over its competitors by embracing PolicyGPT, leveraging its AI capabilities to redefine productivity and elevate customer service to a point where cycle times are reduced from days to minutes.

PolicyGPT is available globally to property and casualty insurers as a Software-as-a-Service offering.

