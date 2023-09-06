Accelerate digital transformation with full-stack observability

The IDC Spotlight paper on observability considers NTT’s 360 Observability – powered by Cisco Full-Stack Observability – as a managed service that moves beyond domain monitoring to give organizations deep visibility of their IT environments.

Titled “Accelerating Digital Transformation Outcomes Through Full-Stack Observability,” the paper considers the business and technology value of full-stack observability.

This comes at a time when IT practitioners and organizations have realised that traditional monitoring tools, skills and processes are no longer sufficient, and are searching for alternatives that better suit their new needs.

NTT’s 360 Observability is a modern solution that fulfils the evolving requirements of these businesses and helps them embrace an observability mindset.

It does this through the provision of deep insights for proactive performance management that resolves app challenges before they have a direct impact on business success.

360 Observability according to the IDC

The IDC notes these benefits, acknowledging that 360 Observability enables teams to proactively identify, prioritize and resolve issues that could have an impact on the user experience and, therefore, the business.

“NTT’s 360 Observability, powered by Cisco Full-Stack Observability, moves beyond domain monitoring with a fully integrated approach to application performance, digital experiences, resource optimization and multicloud infrastructure,” notes the IDC.

This managed service gives organizations deep visibility of their cloud-native applications and hybrid IT and multicloud infrastructure across the entire IT stack. 360 Observability equips organizations with the power to expand their existing monitoring strategies in two useful ways:

Observability Maturity Assessment – Identify the architectures and strategies needed to achieve business outcomes.

– Identify the architectures and strategies needed to achieve business outcomes. Multicloud Application Monitoring – An observability-as-a-service offering for proactive monitoring and the generation of application and network performance insights.

The 360 Observability advantage

The IDC notes that IT leadership teams are investing in full-stack observability as they come to realize that their technology architecture is their business architecture.

Traditional monitoring solutions are not up to the task of collecting and analyzing huge volumes of data across complex application environments because they work in isolation – resulting in extensive fragmentation, overdesign and unnecessary spend.

360 Observability solves these challenges by using best-of-breed technologies from industry-leading partners like ThousandEyes and AppDynamics to deliver a fully integrated approach to hybrid IT environment modelling, while Cisco technology gives an end-to-end view of performance to help organizations transform operations.

With the help of AI and big data analytics, 360 Observability can enable a vastly improved end-user experience across every cloud, SaaS, and mobile application in your portfolio.

The result is fine-tuned performance and full-stack visibility.

Observability trends

The IDC Spotlight also unpacks the biggest industry trends relating to observability.

It finds there is a major need for organizations to prioritise efficiency and cost reduction in their observability strategies – particularly in light of rising inflation rates and other significant macroeconomic challenges.

Critical to this is the maintenance of high-performance digital services and applications, as this provides a strong base from which businesses can grow.

When you combine this need for robust maintenance with the rapidly growing complexity of technology and IT solutions, full observability is essential to any organization’s IT environment.

Dimension Data

Dimension Data delivers NTT’s 360 Observability to South African clients as a managed service.

The solution gives full-stack observability of your critical applications, network and infrastructure performance, and integrates seamlessly into your current IT operations that Dimension Data manages.

This frees up your employees to focus on tasks that stimulate business growth.

“Our clients are focussed on delivering outcomes-based services to business that are highly available across multiple environments, monitoring and managing the technology stack is crucial to delivering this experience.” Brent Flint – Head: Enterprise Applications at Dimension Data, a company of NTT Ltd.

