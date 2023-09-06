Hikvision South Africa launches its first Outdoor LED Display Screen

Hikvision South Africa has launched the first Hikvision LED Display screens on one of the popular property group in the country – Baldwin Properties.

Balwin Properties is a leading South African property developer and needed an innovative way to promote its numerous developments and eye-catchy marketing videos.

The newly installed Hikvision South Africa LED Display solution can be seen on the one of the Baldwin Property buildings on one of the busiest intersection in Johannesburg on Corlette Drive off ramp.

Hikvision’s billboard technology

Hikvision South Africa has the perfect product to deliver on outdoor advertising and marketing of various brands. The Hikvision P10 Outdoor LED display is a digital billboard that can handle any weather conditions while giving your audience perfect imagery and quality – even during load shedding.

This billboard is 72.2 square metres in size, with a width of 15.67 metres and a height of 4.6 metres.

It is designed for outdoor deployment and features a robust, durable aluminium frame for maximum heat dissipation.

Furthermore, its waterproof rating of IP67(F) can handle any weather conditions while continuing to display dynamic, engaging content.

Excellent value

Balwin Properties is now a business generating excellent value from Hikvision’s P10 Outdoor LED billboard, as it encourages those who see it to stop and learn more about Balwin Properties’ developments.

Alongside this excellent marketing value, the billboard is also generating additional revenue for Balwin Properties.

So increase your revenue and get Hikvision South Africa help your company grow by installing its Outdoor and Indoor LED Display Screens – contact Hikvision today to learn more about this opportunity.