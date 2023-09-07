Reno10 Pro+ 5G – Stunning design and lightning-fast charging

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G recently launched in South Africa and is already extremely popular locally.

Major reasons for this include its stunning design and powerful battery, which make the Reno10 Pro+ 5G the ultimate companion for your daily life.

In terms of its design, OPPO has ensured that the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is incredibly streamlined.

Measuring 8.28mm thick and weighing only 194g, it is a pleasure to hold in every situation, and it is so light that you will barely notice it in your pocket.

It comes with a slick oval-shaped camera module design, which is housed by a curved glass back that delivers a premium in-hand feel.

The speaker grille and USB Type-C charging port are both on the bottom of this stylish frame, while the volume rockers and power button are positioned perfectly on the right.

All of this is accentuated by the outstanding finish, which comes in two colours – Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey.

Both colours are gorgeous – Glossy Purple delivers a trendy, feminine touch, while Silvery Grey is classy and understated.

On the front, OPPO has given users a stunning 6.74-inch curved display that uses premium OLED technology.

Thanks to OPPO’s excellent design team, this curved display design ensures users don’t see any rough edges when watching their favourite shows.

Instead, the screen is super accurate and responsive, and the picture quality is impressively sharp – more than enough for even the most discerning user’s tastes.

This will make all of your favourite shows and series ‘pop,’ and with a 120Hz refresh rate, gaming will be next-level, too.

Battery

During these long gaming sessions, you need a powerful battery, and OPPO has delivered with a 4,700mAh battery that will keep your Reno10 Pro+ running all day long.

Then, when you finally need to charge your Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Oppo steps things up a level with its industry-defining 100W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology.

This technology powers your smartphone exponentially faster than its competitors – supporting 0-100% charging in only 27 minutes.

Such quick speeds are ideal for business people who need to be contactable at all times, and can’t afford to leave their smartphone charging for hours in the middle of a busy work day.

Instead, with SUPERVOOC, you can charge your smartphone from 0% to 100% during even the shortest 30-minute meetings.

South Africans who rely on their smartphone for entertainment during load-shedding will also love the OPPO Reno10 Pro+.

Even if you only remember to charge your smartphone 5 minutes before load-shedding begins, this is enough time for up to:

3.3 hours of YouTube watching

3.2 hours of WhatsApp messaging

3 hours of Instagram browsing

2 hours of mobile gaming

Reno10 Pro+ 5G

If you’re looking for a stylish smartphone for your everyday life at an affordable price, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is an excellent choice.