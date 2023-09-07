Customers and analysts agree – Acumatica is an ERP leader

Acumatica is passionate about incorporating user feedback and analyst reports into its comprehensive cloud ERP solution.

Therefore, it is extremely gratifying that several customer surveys and analyst reports have recently praised Acumatica’s ERP usability, quality, and performance.

This feedback reflects not only the value of its product, but also on Acumatica’s focus on building a thriving community.

G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace and relies on authentic user reviews to help individuals and businesses select the best software for their needs.

Four times a year, G2 delivers Usability and Relationship index scores for dozens of mid-market ERP systems, and G2’s Summer 2023 reports declared Acumatica the top vendor in eight categories.

Together with the incredible results from G2’s Spring 2023 Usability Index Report and Spring 2023 Relationship Index Report, where Acumatica placed first in 17 separate categories, it is clear that Acumatica’s commitment to excellence is paying off.

Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of ROI-focused technology research and advisory services.

In its recently published June 2023 SMB ERP Value Matrix, Acumatica earned the highest position in the Leader quadrant and was rated best in usability.

The report notes:

“Acumatica’s cloud ERP solution is engineered to be easy to deploy, with a large ecosystem of ISVs to meet the needs of the mid-market.”

“Its ERP platform includes accounting, sales, inventory, warehouse management, project management, customer management, and shopfloor applications, built on an open and secure cloud architecture.”

“This provides users with constant availability, seamless remote collaboration, and enterprise-grade security.”

Then, in a recent Nucleus Research Note, Acumatica extended its SMB lead, with analyst Samuel Hamway saying:

“Nucleus is confident that the [Acumatica] ERP system will continue to be embraced by SMBs in the coming years.”

SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group that analyzes verified real-user software reviews to evaluate, compare, and recommend software.

In its May 2023 Enterprise Resource Planning Mid-Market Data Quadrant Report, SoftwareReviews recognized Acumatica as a leader and placed it in the top five of every category.

Its customer research also found the following:

100% of respondents plan to renew.

of respondents plan to renew. 94% said Acumatica was important to professional success.

said Acumatica was important to professional success. 85% were likely to recommend Acumatica.

were likely to recommend Acumatica. 85% were satisfied that Acumatica’s cost is fair relative to its value.

An exciting future

Acumatica is proud to consistently be rated as an ERP leader by customers and analysts alike.

It will not rest on its laurels, however; instead, these accolades drive Acumatica to build on its successes.

“We’re committed to continue building our community and the future of business technology on a customer-and-innovation-first foundation,” said Acumatica VP of Communications Jim Desler.

“Such humbling recognition only strengthens our commitment to delivering a cloud ERP product that meets and exceeds our customers’ highest expectations.”

