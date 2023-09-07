Lula: A new approach to SME banking designed to help businesses grow

South Africa’s leading fintech, Lula, is taking a giant leap forward in its mission to support SMEs. Following its recent rebranding from Lulalend, Lula is now offering an array of first-to-market services.

Lula’s innovative approach to banking is designed to meet the unique needs of SMEs.

“We believe in the power of SMEs as the engine of the South African economy. Our new services are tailored to support these businesses better than ever before,” says Trevor Gosling, Lula’s Co-founder, and CEO.

“We’ve reinvented how a business bank account can support business owners, offering an all-in-one cash flow management platform, via an account that can be opened online within minutes,” he adds.

“With Lula, businesses can choose between a Free or an Unlimited business bank account. The free business bank account is an ideal choice for smaller, earlier-stage businesses with zero monthly fees,” says Gosling.

However, he explains that this account would also suit established SMEs. “The pay-as-you-transact model, coupled with the ability to link and view all of your other bank or management accounts, make it a fitting option for SMEs that want flexibility and support managing their overall finances.”

“Our unlimited business bank account is suited to larger SMEs needing several accounts and offers unlimited and free EFTs for a fixed monthly fee.”

Both accounts offer fast access to funding for Small Businesses. Lula offers a unique Revolving Capital Facility, providing businesses with the flexibility to withdraw funds up to an agreed limit as and when needed, without having to reapply each time.

“Funds can be accessed within 24 hours from application.” Gosling elaborates.

Willem Haarhoff, Chief Executive Officer at DoughGetters, a globally active accounting firm, says that “Lula’s innovative banking approach has streamlined our financial operations, and propelled productivity – giving us financial power at our fingertips! The sign-up process was super easy and efficient.”

The year-end sales and festive season is fast approaching, offering many SMEs the chance to boost their revenue.

To take full advantage of this peak period, businesses need to ensure they have acquired sufficient inventory, hired, and trained the right number of staff and have marketing campaigns planned ahead of time.

It’s during this pivotal time that a reliable funding partner becomes invaluable. Lula’s agile financial offerings allow you to adapt in real time to market changes.

“We’re passionate about empowering every SME to succeed. From instant access to funding, all-in-one business banking accounts, and cutting-edge financial analysis tools”, he says.

“We’re not just a banking platform. We’re a financial partner, offering innovative solutions to SMEs, as well as fast access to capital.

Our tailor-made offerings enable small business owners to simplify cash flow management and focus on what truly matters: growing their business and building South Africa’s economy while doing it.” He concludes.

Click here for more information about Lula’s unique offerings.