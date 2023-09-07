Protect your children online with Bark parental control software and the Vilo Wi-Fi Mesh System

Vilo, a leading name in Wi-Fi mesh routers and systems, has partnered with Bark to protect your children from the dangers of the Internet.

This adds even more value to Vilo’s popular mesh products, which are known for providing fast, stable Internet speeds and whole-home Wi-Fi coverage.

These products are suitable for homes of all sizes, as they can support over 100 devices connected at any one time, and have integrated mesh capabilities, too.

This allows you to link several Vilo routers together to create one single network, so that you don’t have to switch between networks as you move around in your house, therefore eliminating any dead zones.

Any homeowner that wants affordable, fast, stable, and reliable connectivity throughout their home should consider a Vilo Wi-Fi Mesh System. Setting up the system is a breeze, thanks to the user-friendly mobile app.

In less than 5 minutes, you’ll be up and running. The app’s capabilities extend to network management, guest network setup, and shielding your kids from inappropriate content through intuitive parental controls.

Bark Parental Controls

Vilo has reiterated its commitment to delivering the best and safest Wi-Fi experience possible through its partnership with Bark.

Bark is an award-winning parental control suite that covers almost seven million children around the world from online dangers, and include safety tools such as:

Set and manage screen time limits.

Block and filter specific websites or entire categories, like sexual content.

Block games and apps, like Netflix or YouTube.

Get key insights into your child’s online world so you can support them as they navigate technology.

Create automatic bedtimes, restricting certain apps at bedtime, or revoke Internet access entirely.

Set custom schedules to only allow online gaming or streaming at certain times.

Make the browser’s “safe search” mandatory.

Completely block Internet use.

The partnership between Vilo and Bark means that all of these controls are now available for FREE (valued at $79) through the Vilo app to anyone using a Vilo Wi-Fi router or mesh system at home.

With Bark In-Home Parental Control software being incorporated directly into the Vilo devices, everything connected to your home network will be protected, including gaming consoles, tablets, TVs and more. This is a huge benefit and advantage that the Vilo and Bark combination can offer which other products and solutions simply can’t.

The importance of parental controls

Vilo’s partnership with Bark comes at a time when children are exposed to more harmful online content than ever before.

The list of content that is now easily accessible to young people includes pornography, sexting, suicidal ideation, bullying, and more.

The importance of protecting your children from these harmful things cannot be overstated.

Data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the percentage of high schoolers who report sadness, hopelessness, or suicidal thoughts has risen significantly since the adoption of Internet-connected smartphones.

Thanks to Bark, almost 7 million children are already leading better online lives – and if you buy a Vilo Wi-Fi mesh system, your children will also be protected.

Parents will also be able to upgrade to Bark Premium (at an additional subscription fee), which will scan text messages, emails, YouTube, and 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for issues like cyberbullying, online predators, suicidal ideation, and alert you of any potential dangers.

Additionally, parents will be able to monitor their children’s web searches and saved photos and videos, as well as track their location. Bark doesn’t just send an alert and then say, “good luck!” since they are committed to being there with you every step of the way.

Each time the app sends an alert about a potential issue, they also include information about what to do next — conversation starters, boundaries to set, and more.

Nology is the exclusive distributor of Vilo Wi-Fi mesh routers and systems in South Africa.

It has been providing resellers and ISPs with superior broadband, wireless, and networking solutions for over 20 years – and has a proven track record in the industry.

It has also gained the trust of South Africa’s largest ISPs and network operators, thanks to its commitment to only offering the best products and service.