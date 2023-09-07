Hier Kom die Bokse – The Courier Guy’s hilarious ad with Leon Schuster goes viral

The Courier Guy’s hilarious new ad has gone viral across South Africa, achieving over 500,000 views on YouTube and close to 3 million views on TikTok in under three weeks.

Featuring local comedy legend Leon Schuster, the ad references the upcoming Rugby World Cup and uses a clever twist on the “Hier Kom die Bokke” song that Schuster made famous during the 1995 World Cup.

In the ad, a delivery team from The Courier Guy bursts into song when delivering a host of parcels to Schuster, singing “Hier Kom die Bokse” in reference to the parcels they are delivering.

The ad serves two purposes – to promote The Courier Guy’s excellent customer service, and to emphasise the company’s support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup.

Watch the ad below.

Behind the popular ad

This clever ad, which was developed in partnership with Freckle Agency, aligns with The Courier Guy’s nationwide reputation for fun, quirky advertising.

It follows the Self Defence Expert ad which went viral last year, featuring cash-in-transit security hero Leo Prinsloo giving safety lessons to The Courier Guy trainees.

The Courier Guy is passionate about incorporating South African icons into its humorous ads to show that it is a proudly South African business.

Schuster is among the most popular figures in all of South Africa, and Head of Marketing Simon Hill said that the comedian was critical to the newest ad’s viral success.

“It’s his song, after all. We also know South Africans love Leon, and he was the perfect fit in terms of getting our message across here,” said Hill.

“It’s nostalgic, it’s fun, and it communicates exactly what we, as a company, are all about.”

Choose The Courier Guy

The Courier Guy is a proudly South African courier and delivery business that is 100% behind the Springboks.

It is committed to providing an unrivalled customer experience nationwide – no matter whether you are sending or receiving a package.

With a network of 180 kiosks and over 1,100 Pudo smart lockers, The Courier Guy has extensive coverage across South Africa – and offers a wide range of local, national, and international delivery services.

