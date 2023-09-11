Toshiba M550LN 4K TV – The ultimate visual and audio experience is coming to South Africa

Toshiba is bringing its world-renowned M550LN 4K TV to South Africa – delivering an unmatched combination of image quality and audio immersion to the local market.

This TV features the industry-leading VIDAA operating system and is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Toshiba is a Japanese electronics brand known for its superior craftsmanship, and the M550LN 4K TV epitomises this by turning your living room into an immersive entertainment experience.

We unpack the features and benefits of the Toshiba M550LN 4K TV below.

Awesome visuals

Toshiba believes that “pure colour matters,” which is why it employs top panel technologies like Quantum Dot to deliver over 1 billion shades of vivid colours.

This guarantees realism when viewing your favourite content and is complemented by Full Array Local Dimming to deliver incredible contrasts, with deep blacks and awesome brights.

When combined with the TV’s crisp 4K resolution and industry-leading HDR10+ technology, the result is stunning picture quality and an unparalleled visual experience.

For fast-moving imagery, the M550LN’s Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC) feature reduces blur and is critical for a crisp viewing experience when watching your favourite sports.

MEMC is also valuable when gaming, as it works in combination with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to deliver a smooth experience when using the TV’s Game Mode.

Whether you’re gaming, watching sports, or enjoying your favourite series, you are guaranteed the best possible image quality in every situation.

This is further enhanced by the TV’s REGZA Engine 4K PRO, which powers features like an AI Picture Optimiser and AI 4K Upscaling to display content in a higher quality than it was originally filmed.

Superior audio

Toshiba understands that image quality is only part of the viewing experience, and has equipped the M550LN with dual 10W clear direct speakers and a 20W subwoofer.

This powerful speaker array easily projects sound throughout a lounge or TV room and is optimised for a wide range of content – from movies and series to sports and games.

It is complemented by REGZA Power Audio PRO, which produces exceptional bass and realistically immersive audio.

When this is combined with Dolby Atmos, you can expect a superior audio experience with all content.

Get the Toshiba M550LN TV

The Toshiba M550LN offers an exceptional viewing experience thanks to its awesome visuals and outstanding audio system.

When combined with Toshiba’s established reputation for superior quality, the M550LN is the perfect TV for South Africans.

Click here to learn more about the Toshiba M550L TV.