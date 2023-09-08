The impact of Piracy on Sports

The world’s biggest rugby tournament is on the brink of commencing, and all eyes are on the host nation, France, as they aim to capture the coveted Webb Ellis Cup for the first time.

The reigning champions, the Springboks, appear well-prepared to defend their title, but it would be unwise to underestimate the prowess of New Zealand.

From the grand opening ceremony to the final match, this promises to be one of the most thrilling Rugby World Cups in recent memory.

However, amidst the mounting excitement, sports broadcasters worldwide face a troubling predicament: the potential loss of revenue due to illegal streaming of the rugby spectacle.

Piracy has burgeoned into a multi-billion-rand industry, escalating at an alarming pace thanks to technological advancements that have empowered cyber pirates, especially with the advent of streaming technology, making it easier and cheaper for them to operate virtually undetected.

GlobalData’s 2022 Piracy in Sport – Thematic Research report unveils the staggering cost of sports piracy to the industry, estimated at $28.3 billion annually.

What’s more, the report suggests that those currently engaged in illegal streaming might shift to legal sources if these platforms were easily accessible and, crucially, affordable.

Data from Irdeto, a global leader in digital platform cybersecurity, reveals that between June 2022 and April 2023, a staggering 1,311,565,000 users visited illegal sports streaming websites, with South Africa alone accounting for 9,050,541 users.

These grim statistics reflect a larger issue plaguing multiple industries, including film and entertainment, which have long struggled to combat piracy.

The rise of streaming piracy has presented an even more formidable challenge, exacerbated by consumers’ increasing desire for free access to live sports.

The data also revealed that one of the reasons for piracy is consumers’ reluctance to pay subscription fees.

This is exemplified by the necessary crackdown on password sharing by major streaming platforms, as consumers prefer using a family member’s account to paying for their own subscription.

Many are unaware of the legal consequences of piracy, as it often occurs anonymously.

To combat the pervasive nature of piracy, it is important to educate consumers about existing legislation designed to protect content producers and their work.

In South Africa, for instance, those convicted of Internet piracy could face fines of up to R5,000 or three years’ imprisonment, with repeat offenders potentially facing R10,000 fines or up to five years in jail.

South Africa, like many other countries, does not require formal registration for copyright protection.

Copyright protection in South Africa is automatic upon the creation of an original work in a fixed and tangible form, such as writing, music, art, or software.

This means that as soon as you create a qualifying work, you have copyright protection, and you do not need to register the work with any government agency.

While registration is not mandatory for copyright protection, it can serve as evidence of ownership and can be helpful in legal proceedings if a copyright dispute arises.

You can voluntarily register your copyright with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) in South Africa, but it’s not a requirement for copyright protection.

Beyond educating consumers about the law, we must also raise awareness of legal alternatives for enjoying their favourite sports. Numerous streaming platforms offer quality content tailored to various preferences and budgets.

For instance, MultiChoice’s DStv has made the 2023 Rugby World Cup more accessible than ever, with a dedicated 24-hour SuperSport channel and live streaming via DStv Stream for the seven-week event, covering all 48 matches.

In addition to advocating for stricter laws and promoting legal alternatives, organisations such as Partners Against Piracy are dedicated to safeguarding the livelihoods of content creators.

They strive to raise awareness, engage stakeholders, and mobilise the public against the perils of piracy.

Therefore, key stakeholders, including the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, businesses, civil society, and NGOs, must collaborate to create easily digestible, informative educational materials in the form of workshops, pamphlets, and discussions targeting various age groups, addressing piracy and its prevention.

In the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela, “Sports have the power to change the world… It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sports can create hope, where there was once only despair.”

Protecting the sports industry means safeguarding our unity and shared humanity. To achieve this, we must unite as a society and condemn piracy in all its forms.

