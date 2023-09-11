Win a Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker – Enter now

Xiaomi is running a competition on MyBroadband to promote its high-quality smart speaker.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker delivers rich sound through a 12W speaker and uses DTS Professional tuning technology to guarantee distortion-free audio at any volume.

This speaker also comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and has built-in Chromecast and Google OK support.

Three lucky MyBroadband readers will each win their own Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker – valued at R1,199.

How to enter

To stand a chance to win, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Xiaomi brand store on Takealot to read more about the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker. Post a comment in this thread and mention your favourite feature of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker.

The competition runs from 11 September until 15 September. Click here to enter the competition.