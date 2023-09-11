Presented by Syntech

Win a Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker – Enter now

11 September 2023

Xiaomi is running a competition on MyBroadband to promote its high-quality smart speaker.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker delivers rich sound through a 12W speaker and uses DTS Professional tuning technology to guarantee distortion-free audio at any volume.

This speaker also comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and has built-in Chromecast and Google OK support.

Three lucky MyBroadband readers will each win their own Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker – valued at R1,199.

How to enter

To stand a chance to win, follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the Xiaomi brand store on Takealot to read more about the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker.
  2. Post a comment in this thread and mention your favourite feature of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker.

The competition runs from 11 September until 15 September. Click here to enter the competition.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Win a Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker – Enter now