Black Friday is coming – and MyBroadband will be the best place to promote your deals

Black Friday is approaching, and MyBroadband will once again be the best place to promote your deals.

With its South African audience of over three million monthly readers, the majority of whom are high-income earners and purchasing decision-makers, MyBroadband guarantees excellent results for your Black Friday marketing campaigns.

Black Friday campaigns on MyBroadband

MyBroadband’s expert marketing team offers a range of marketing packages that will let you promote your Black Friday deals effectively.

These include:

Display Banners

Category Takeovers

Homepage Takeovers

Sponsored Articles

Unboxing Videos

Black Friday Deals Inclusions

Dedicated Mailers

These packages offer excellent ROI and will be managed by our expert marketing team – who will take care of all aspects of your campaign.

This includes content writing, video production, banner design, and performance reporting.

Click here to book a Black Friday marketing package on MyBroadband.